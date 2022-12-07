Five South Dakota State University football players, including repeat first-team selections Adam Bock and Reece Winkelman, were honored Tuesday as members of the 2022 All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Scholar-Athlete Team. A junior linebacker from Solon, Iowa, Bock carries a 3.82 grade-point average as a mechanical engineering major and has led the team in tackles twice during his collegiate career. Winkelman, a defensive end from Marshall, Minn., holds a 3.92 GPA as a graduate student in business economics. He was honored on the squad for the fourth time after previously receiving second-team (2019) and honorable mention (2020-21 spring season) recognition.

Also earning a spot on the 12-player first team was sophomore quarterback Mark Gronowski with a 3.71 GPA while majoring in mechanical engineering. A native of Naperville, Ill., Gronowski has helped lead the Jackrabbits to a combined 19-3 record and a pair of No. 1 seeds in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs in his two seasons as a starter.