With the rise of the internet, online sales have become a vital part of the economy, even for small businesses.
That’s why several local businesses, including the SIX21 Trends and Sparkle and Sass boutiques, opened up online stores to reach more customers.
Somer Pickard, the owner of Sparkle and Sass, said having an online store gives businesses new options and opens up another revenue stream.
“In this day and age, everything is very fast-paced, so you need to have multiple sources of revenue,” Pickard said. “You just have to be everywhere consistently so you’re always at the top of mind for people.”
Having an online store isn’t a passive endeavor. Pickard updates her online shop every day, and she’s revamped the website three times since she launched it. Online stores can reach people across the country, Pickard said, but no one will see it unless owners keep the website active and use social media to their advantage. Unlike a physical store, customers can’t just wander in off the street.
“It’s almost like having two stores. When you’re reaching out of the area, you have to build trust,” Pickard said.
While it takes work to update, Pickard said the hustle is worth it. Though she said she received strong community support during the COVID-19 pandemic, the online store gave options to people who didn’t want to shop in-person.
Jenn Kamrud, a co-owner of SIX21 Trends Boutique, said her online store was similarly useful during the pandemic. Her sister and co-owner, Kristen Bialas, created their website about five years ago, and it saw a jump in traffic and sales when the pandemic began.
“That’s when it took off,” Kamrud said. “It was a scary time for small business owners, so to have that online platform where people could buy items was huge.”
This winter, when many people were trapped in their homes due to poor weather, made people jump to online shopping. Currently, SIX21 Trends makes more online sales than in-person ones, Kamrud said, though she expects that to reverse when summer arrives.
Kamrud said her online store is an invaluable tool. Some customers who stop by in-person but who don’t live in the area are still able to make purchases online. A customer from Washington stopped by the boutique while visiting family in Madison, and she’s become a regular, Kamrud said.
Online sales don’t just help local stores diversify their revenue streams or reach new clients; they raise millions of dollars for state and local governments. In 2022, the state collected about $104,000,000 in taxes from online sales, while cities collected about $36,000,000, according to the South Dakota Department of Revenue.
Small business owners have multiple options to handle online sales tax. While every state and many municipalities have their own sales tax rates, online tools like TaxJar and Shopify can simplify the process for business owners.
The amount of work to set up a good online store can be intimidating, Pickard and Kamrud said, but these online tools can make the dream a reality.
“The digital platform is definitely a good tool when owning a business,” Kamrud said.