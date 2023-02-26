PIERRE — Women everywhere have left their mark on people’s personal histories. They’ve inspired, encouraged and paved the way forward.
As part of Women’s History Month celebrations, artists Angie Christiansen and Grace Clark will share stories of the 20 suffragists brought to life by their artwork for the “Her Vote. Her Voice.” women’s history project. The free event, “History, Art and Hidden Stories,” will be held on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Madison Public Library. Light refreshments will be provided.
To commemorate the centennial of women achieving the right to vote, Christiansen volunteered more than 750 hours over a period of seven months, as well as her artistic talent, to create 14 images celebrating the early South Dakota suffragist. Additionally, she mentored high school art student Grace Clark, who created another six pieces.
The 20 drawings feature leaders (19 women and one man) who helped women receive the right to vote. Fourteen are South Dakotans and six are national figures.
Now, through a grant from Arts Midwest, Christiansen will be working to add another 10 drawings to the collection, which will be distributed to fourth-grade classrooms in South Dakota to help history come alive for students. The artwork, created with colored pencils, will be printed similar to flashcards.
Like the students who will be using the cards, Christiansen also had to do her homework. She spent two months researching the leaders she would be drawing.
Two historians – Kelly Kirk from Black Hills State University and Liz Almlie from the South Dakota State Historical Society – compiled the historical facts for the backs of the cards and worked with Christiansen to ensure the buildings, clothes and other details in the drawings were historically accurate. The front of the card features Christiansen’s artwork.
Katherine Althoff from Hey K Designs pulled together the artwork and historical facts to create the interactive educational cards for users to learn more about how women made an impact on history.
While mentoring Clark, Christiansen was reminded of the adage, “When you do something great, bring someone along with you.”
That philosophy ties into the women’s suffrage movement, and Christiansen’s work follows in those footsteps, teaching South Dakota students about some incredible figures from the past.
Christiansen is a community relations specialist with NorthWestern Energy.
The women’s history initiative is supported by the education and advocacy partners of “Her Vote. Her Voice.”: Arts Midwest, First Premier Bank|Premier Bankcard, Lawrence & Schiller, BankWest and NorthWestern Energy.