PIERRE — Women everywhere have left their mark on people’s personal histories. They’ve inspired, encouraged and paved the way forward.

As part of Women’s History Month celebrations, artists Angie Christiansen and Grace Clark will share stories of the 20 suffragists brought to life by their artwork for the “Her Vote. Her Voice.” women’s history project. The free event, “History, Art and Hidden Stories,” will be held on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Madison Public Library. Light refreshments will be provided.