What a great Achievement Days! I would like to thank everyone who helped make this a successful fair. Thank you to all our sponsors for their continued support of Lake County 4-H. Each year the Friends of 4-H hosts an annual pie auction. Winners were:
Caribbean Truffle Pie
By Sophia Sudenga
Crust Topping:
1 pie crust
1/2 c. heavy whipping cream
2 T. sweetened shredded coconut
2 T. powdered sugar
Streusel Topping:
¼ c. all-purpose flour
¼ c. sugar
1 T. butter
¼ c. sweetened shredded coconut
Optional Pastry Crust:
2¼ c. sifted flour
1 egg yolk
1 t. salt
1 t. lemon juice
1 T. sugar
½ c. milk
¾ c. cold lard
Sift four, salt and sugar. Cut in lard until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Beat together egg yolk, milk and lemon juice. Add to dry sifted ingredients, tossing with a fork until a soft dough forms. Makes two crusts.
Filling:
1 package lemon pudding and pie filling (not instant)
½ c. sugar
3 T. fresh lime juice
2 egg yolks
2 c. water
1 t. grated lime zest
1 c. white chocolate chips
8 oz. cream cheese (room temperature)
6 T. sour cream
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Roll out the pie crust and press into a 9-inch pie dish. Sprinkle the bottom with the coconut and press into the dough. Prick the crust generously with a fork. Bake until golden brown, 9-11 minutes. Remove to cool and reduce oven temp to 425 degrees.
In a small bowl, combine flour and sugar. Cut the butter into the mixture with a fork or pastry cutter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the coconut. Spread the mixture out onto a baking sheet. Bake until light golden brown, stirring every minute, for 4 to 8 minutes.
In a medium saucepan, combine pudding mix, sugar, lime juice and egg yolks. Whisk together and combine. Whisk in the water. Place mixture over medium heat and cook until it cones to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add the lime zest.
In a small bowl, pour ½ c. of pudding mixture over white chocolate chips, stirring until chips have melted.
In another bowl, beat cream cheese until light and fluffy. Add white chocolate chip mixture, beating until smooth. Spread the mixture into the bottom of the pie crust.
Stir the sour cream into the remaining pudding mixture. Spread the mixture over the cream cheese layer.
Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight.
When ready to serve, place the cream in a small bowl and beat until it starts to thicken. Add powdered sugar, beating until stiff peaks form. Pipe whip cream around edge of pie. Pile the streusel in the middle and garnish with lime zest.
Caramel Apple Pie
By Deb Stamm
1 pie crust
6 c. peeled/sliced Granny Smith apples
½ a lemon (for juice)
½ c. sugar
¼ t. salt
4 T. flour
1½ sticks butter
¼ t. salt
½ c. flour
1 c. brown sugar
½ c. chopped pecans
½ c. quick oats
½ jar of caramel topping
In a bowl, mix peeled apples, lemon juice, sugar, flour and ¼ t. salt. Set aside. For crumb topping, cut the butter into the flour with a pastry cutter, then add brown sugar, oats and ¼ t. salt.
Add apples to prepared pie shell and top with crumb topping. Cover crust edges with aluminum foil and bake in a 375-degree oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil from crust and place back into the oven for another 30 minutes. Chop pecans, and when five minutes remain, sprinkle them over the pie. Finish baking.
Remove the pie from the oven and pour ½ jar (or more) of caramel topping over the top. Allow to cool slightly before serving.