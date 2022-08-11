Pie winners

This years Grand Champion pie went to (left) Sophia Sudenga with her Caribbean Truffle Pie and Reserve Champion Pie went to Deb Stamm with her Carmel Apple Pie.

 Submitted photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

What a great Achievement Days! I would like to thank everyone who helped make this a successful fair. Thank you to all our sponsors for their continued support of Lake County 4-H. Each year the Friends of 4-H hosts an annual pie auction. Winners were:

Caribbean Truffle Pie