Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

02/09/22 00:37 CFS22-00742 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34

02/09/22 04:59 CFS22-00743 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

02/09/22 05:09 CFS22-00744 MVA Injury Reportable Signal 1 MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON

02/09/22 09:27 CFS22-00745 Alarm False Alarm MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

02/09/22 10:32 CFS22-00747 Mental Information/Administrative LCSO 459TH AVE

02/09/22 10:53 CFS22-00748 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

02/09/22 10:59 CFS22-00749 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

02/09/22 13:59 CFS22-00750 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SD HWY 81 MADISON

02/09/22 14:22 CFS22-00751 Traffic Complaint Referred to Partner Agency HWY 34 AT THE ETHONAL MADISON

02/09/22 16:09 CFS22-00752 Warrant Service Arrest MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON

02/09/22 18:23 CFS22-00753 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

02/09/22 19:29 CFS22-00754 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON

02/09/22 20:14 CFS22-00755 Animal Other Unable to Locate LCSO 464TH AVE VOLGA

02/09/22 20:30 CFS22-00756 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.158087, -96.950376

02/09/22 20:48 CFS22-00757 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N Josephine Ave MADISON

02/09/22 21:25 CFS22-00758 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

02/09/22 23:44 CFS22-00759 Transport

Total Records: 17