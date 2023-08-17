Brett Kroeger

BRETT KROEGER is the new band director at Madison High School and Middle School. He previously worked for the district as a drum tech for the last 12 years.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

As summer wanes, school bells start ringing and it's time to introduce some of the new faces joining Madison's teaching staff. One of these is Brett Kroeger, who will serve as the band director for Madison High School and Middle School.

Those familiar with the band know that Kroeger is no stranger to the program, as he has served as the school's drum tech for the last 12 years. In that time, Kroeger worked under multiple directors, building connections and student familiarity along the way. Now, he is ready to take up the mantle and use his experience to drum up future success.