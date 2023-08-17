As summer wanes, school bells start ringing and it's time to introduce some of the new faces joining Madison's teaching staff. One of these is Brett Kroeger, who will serve as the band director for Madison High School and Middle School.
Those familiar with the band know that Kroeger is no stranger to the program, as he has served as the school's drum tech for the last 12 years. In that time, Kroeger worked under multiple directors, building connections and student familiarity along the way. Now, he is ready to take up the mantle and use his experience to drum up future success.
"I'm really excited," Kroeger said. "I'm ready to take this band to the next level."
Born in Norfolk, Neb., Kroeger spent much of his childhood moving around the area for his father's job as a swine manager. His family eventually settled in Parkston when he was in fourth grade. It was around this time that Kroeger's love for the drums emerged. One of his earliest influences was his father, who regularly played their church's drum set.
Kroeger carried his love for music into high school, where he would meet another figure of inspiration in band director Danny Eye, who joined Parkston during Kroeger's junior year. He explained that he had planned to quit band going into that school year, but upon forming a bond with his new director, he not only decided to stay; he ended up emulating his career path.
"He showed me how fun it can be to be involved in a group and have expectations, and I wanted to pass that on to other students, so that's why I pursued a career in music education," Kroeger added.
Like his mentor, Kroeger traveled to Brookings' South Dakota State University to obtain his degree, graduating in 2012. It was during his final year at SDSU that he began his drum tech work in Madison, where he also taught private lessons.
Following graduation, Kroeger taught at Sanborn Central and Woonsocket for five years, earning Teacher of the Year honors in his third and fifth years. He did all this while continuing his work in Madison, while also bringing his drumming talents to Brookings High School and Sioux Falls Washington.
Around this time, Kroeger completed his master's degree in music education from Aberdeen's Northern State University.
As a self-professed introvert, Kroeger admitted that he enjoyed working mostly on the sidelines as a drum tech. However, this changed following one of last year's performances, and after the departure of the previous director, Terrence Kenny, Kroeger was given his chance to step into the forefront.
"Last year, Terry had to go to a wedding, so I got to run one of the weekend shows, and that's when it hit me," Kroeger noted.
He explained that while he loved his drum work, he realized he missed teaching in a more traditional sense. With Kenny leaving at the end of last year, Kroeger saw his opportunity and went for it.
"I'm ready to be back in the classroom," he added.
Along with more than a decade of experience in music education, Kroeger is coming into his new position with an intimate knowledge of Madison's band already in tow.
"The last two years here I picked up the assistant band director position, so I would say I know about 80% of the kids coming in," Kroeger said.
For those he didn't, Kroeger made his introduction at the Spirit of Madison Band's annual Band Camp, which he described as "the best he's been a part of."
He added that in working with the school for so many years, he was present for much of the groundwork laid by his predecessors. Kroeger said that he's looking forward to putting his own personal twist on things, but the core culture of positivity that was cultivated throughout his tenure as drum tech will always remain.