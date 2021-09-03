The Northern Sprint Association Series drivers battled the Casey’s 410 Outlaw drivers at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday night. Two area drivers competed in the race, Madison’s Chuck McGillivary and Nunda’s Cody Hansen.
McGillivary placed 13th in the A-Feature while Hansen did not finish the race. Winning the A-Feature was Jack Dover of Springfield, Neb.
Winning heat races were Brenden Mullen and Mark Dobmeier both of Grand Forks, N.D. along with Jack Croaker of East Grand Forks.
Hansen was sixth in his heat race while McGillivray was seventh.
In the Racesaver Sprint Car Class four area drivers competed in the class. Ramona’s Ryan Bickett, Madison’s Nate and Nick Barger and Colman’s Aaron Werner.
Bickett was fourth in the A- Feature while Nick Barger placed fifth. Nate Barger was eighth and Werner was 15th. Winning the A-Feature was John Lambertz of Sioux Falls.
Winning heat races were Lambertz, Micah Slendy of Sioux Falls and Dusty Ballenger of Harrisburg. Werner was second in his heat and Nate Barger was third in his heat while Bickett and Nick Barger each placed fourth in their heat races.
Two area drivers Madison’s Matt Steuerwlad and Wentworth’s Ron Howe competed in the Late Model Street Stock division. Howe was fifth in the A-Feature while Steuerwald was sixth. Corey Yeigh of Sioux Falls won the A-Feature.
Winning the heat races were Yeigh and Howe. Steuerwald was third in his heat race.
WAGNER SPEEDWAY
Colman’s Chris Shoenrock competed in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car class at Wagner Speedway on Friday night. He was 10th in the A-Feature.
Winning the A-Feature was Dennis Engelhaupt of Paige, Neb.
Shoenrock was fifth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Jeff Reiman, West Point, Neb. and Jared Jansen, Parker.