A new assisted living facility and senior community in Madison is one step closer to becoming a reality.
City commissioners approved Resolution 2022-20 on Monday. The resolution annexes property just east of the Madison Regional Health System campus along S.W. 10th St. (SD-34 bypass). The resolution was passed after the current landowner, Terry Schultz of Madison, signed a petition for voluntary annexation.
At the April 4 meeting, a representative from Brookings-based HME Management told city commissioners that the company wants to construct a 67,394-square-foot facility with assisted and independent living units on property owned by Schultz. At that meeting, commissioners authorized Mayor Marshall Dennert to sign a memorandum of understanding with the developer of the project, PP6 Madison, LLC, to pursue Tax Increment Financing.
In addition to applying for TIF funding, the developer requested that the property be annexed into the city.
On Monday night, City Administrator Jamseon Berreth said that the property being annexed is currently in the service territory of Sioux Valley Electric Association.
“With the annexation of the land, the city has the opportunity to acquire the service territory,” said Berreth. “As a result of that, we’re obligated to pay 25% of revenues coming from any customers in the near future to be paid to the cooperative, in this case, Sioux Valley.”
Berreth said that the surcharge is usually placed on the customer when property is annexed, but the city would pay it instead from its Electric Fund. He said that he spoke to the property owners who had to pay the surcharge when they went through annexation, and they supported the change.
“We wanted to be more friendly…to economic development, and not place that extra burden on the new customer being served by the town,” said Berreth.
Plans for the new development include 31 assisted living and 19 independent living units, with a workforce of 30 full-time people to include an administrator, nursing staff on-site, and maintenance and lawn care staff.
Once the facility is complete, developers want to build 20 townhomes behind the senior living community.
HME Management’s Bobbie Bohlen told commissioners at their April 4 meeting that the project is a $15 million investment in the community and that property tax revenue is conservatively estimated at $150,000 per year upon completion.
Developers hope to start construction this summer and be substantially complete in late 2023.