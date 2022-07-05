As fuel prices rise around the world, Madison residents were not spared. Many have felt the consequences of these rising costs.
Robb Hanson is one such local resident. A respiratory therapist, he travels to Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls every day from Madison. The drive is a little under an hour.
Hanson, a Madison native, noticed the prices going up right away.
“I put on 360 miles a week,” Hanson said. “When we were working extra shifts from about September to February, I could easily put on 600 miles a week.”
At this time last year, Hanson said he paid about $85 a month for gas. Now, he pays about $221 a month. Hanson said it could be much worse, especially since his vehicle gets good gas mileage.
However, it’s still having an impact. Hanson said the family has stopped going out to eat and going to the movies.
Hanson remains optimistic. “It doesn’t put on too much of a bind,” he said.
Besides gas, other rising costs are impacting Hanson and his family. He said natural gas costs are increasing, as well as anything that gets shipped.
Tim Salmen, owner and operator of Tim Salmen Trucking, echoes that sentiment. Salmen is a Madison resident and has been trucking since 1996.
“I’m living my boyhood dream,” Salmen said, noting his father was a trucker, which inspired him.
Today, Salmen hauls everything but mostly hauls hay to a cattle facility in Sioux City, Iowa. He also noticed the gas prices early on.
“Last fall, before diesel was $3 a gallon, I told the facility, ‘If it hits that, I’m gonna have to start charging more’,” Salmen said.
Salmen did, eventually, have to implement a fuel surcharge. He said that the facility will likely have to raise its prices, as well.
“They got to have the feed,” Salmen said. “Any increased costs of trucking will ultimately be paid for by the consumer.”
Along with gas, tires, air filters and more are going up in price and, in some instances, are unavailable due to shortages.
According to the American Automobile Association, the highest recent national average diesel price was $5.82 per gallon on June 19, and the highest regular unleaded gasoline was $5.02 per gallon on June 14.
As of July 5, the national average diesel price was $5.73 and the average for regular unleaded gasoline was $4.80.
While these numbers suggest that prices are starting to come down, Salmen remains dubious.
“I doubt it’s gonna end anytime soon,” Salmen said. “A lot of things have got to happen.
All I know is the extremely high prices are going to be costing everyone more money.”