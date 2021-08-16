A few Dakota State University students have been enjoying the amenities of Residence Village – some athletes and the residence assistants.
Most of the students who will live in the new 122-bed residence hall in Madison can begin moving in on Friday. There, they will find what they are seeking at this juncture in life – communal living, private bedrooms and flexible furniture.
“I like that it’s new,” said junior Christopher Williams, a Georgia native who transferred from Presentation College. “I don’t have to worry about building maintenance or mold in my room.”
As a member of the DSU men’s basketball team, he was among the athletes to move in early. Last week, as staff worked to prepare the hall for the ribbon cutting and tour, Williams was learning about the building, including the location of the laundry room.
Unlike most of the building’s features, such as lounges and communal study rooms on every floor, there is only one laundry room in the dorm – on the first floor. Williams lives in a fourth-floor apartment.
“I can work around that. The elevator helps,” he said.
The four-story, 40,000-square-foot structure was approved by the South Dakota Board of Regents in April 2019 with an estimated price tag of $10.7 million. Construction began in April 2020 and was completed on schedule.
“This was a fun project,” said Director of Facilities Management Corey Braskamp. “It went really smooth.”
During the time he has served as facilities manager, DSU has undertaken three major renovation projects – East Hall, Trojan Center and The Courtyard – and constructed three new buildings – the Beacom Institute of Technology, the Madison Cyber Labs and now, Residence Village. He said they are further along on this one than on any other project at this stage in the process.
Two factors are believed to have contributed to this. First, the building was constructed with prefabricated wall panels. Second, the general contractor anticipated delays and planned accordingly.
“Everything was ordered by June and July 2020,” Braskamp said. He indicated the final price tag is around $12.5 million.
In her comments at the ribbon cutting, Director of Residence Life Wendi Carlson-Kenley described what was involved in this project.
“The building took shape as we trucked in 82 prefabricated wall panels and 600 pieces of core flooring, or structural pieces, for the second, third and fourth floors. The largest wall panel was 12 feet wide and 48 feet tall and weighed 55,000 pounds,” she said.
“Once the exterior was completed, dozens of skilled workers installed 20 miles of wire and cables, 3.5 miles of pipe, and many tons of carpeting, paint, fixtures and all the elements necessary to create the beautiful building we see before us today,” Carlson-Kenley continued.
This year, DSU will house 925 students on campus. First- and second-year students are required to live on campus. Upperclass students have the option of living on campus and of living in Residence Village.
The new residence hall offers six-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom suites. The apartments have kitchens which are not part of the suites.
“As students have become more health-conscious, they want to cook their own food,” Carlson-Kenley explained.
The bedrooms are comparable to a traditional dorm room with a twin bed, desk, chest of drawers and closet. The communal lounge area in each unit has flexible contemporary furniture that can be assembled in various configurations.
DSU’s school colors are found throughout the building. Walls are painted bright blue. Each unit’s doorway is marked with a blue stripe in the carpet. Those accents are set against neutral tones.
The building was also designed to be ADA compliant, according to Braskamp. Several units can easily be modified for students in wheelchairs.
Students were given a voice in the design of the new residence hall. Several surveys were conducted to learn what different groups wanted.
“A large number of them wanted single bedrooms and their own kitchens because they wanted to cook,” Braskamp said.
While the project is on schedule and students will be moving in this week, there are new-building glitches to be worked out. Williams said he couldn’t access his room with his ID when he moved in, but that’s the kind of problem easily remedied.