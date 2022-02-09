Of the $39,000 in college scholarships awarded last weekend at The Vegas Shoot, Grady Kane brought home $750 as the prize money for second place in his overall division.
Kane, a Madison Middle School eighth-grader, began archery near the end of 2019 and has quickly risen to become one of the top competitors in the sport.
The Vegas Shoot, known to archers as the Super Bowl of archery, sets the standard for competing in the sport. Having qualified after a mere two and half years in the sport, is nothing short of extraordinary.
“Most of the kids I’m competing against have done this their entire lives,” said Kane.
Kane picked up his first bow right before COVID-19 hit. At first, Kane said it was just for fun, but he quickly realized that he had a natural gift for the sport after placing first in the Youth Bow Hunter Division during his first tournament.
On a trip to his grandfather’s house, Kane brought his new compound bow to show his grandfather. As fate would have it, Kane’s grandfather had an “in” with professional archer Kris Schaff and made the introduction.
Schaff encouraged young Kane to keep up the great work, sending him arrows and a new sight for his bow. Schaff also inspired Kane to join the Huron JOAD (Junior Olympic Archery Development) team. Even with COVID-19 closing things down, and prohibiting Kane from practicing with his new team, the encouragement from family and Schaff went a long way. Kane said he was hooked and that archery gave him something to look forward to through COVID.
Starting in early 2020, Kane began training on his own and competing at various tournaments throughout South Dakota. Parents Mike and Mandey Kane bought a new home in Madison, Big and beautiful, the home’s basement ultimately sold the family. The space was large enough to renovate into a full-scale archery range for Grady.
Mike Kane said that Grady practices for at least two hours every night after homework is done. On the wall of the renovated space hangs a sign that reads, “Confidence without preparation is arrogance.” Mandey Kane said that archery is 1,000% mental, it’s a mindset, and practice is everything.
Practice pays off. The next tournament that Kane entered was the 3D State Tournament. He shot the second highest overall score and won the tournament for his division.
By January, Kane broke the South Dakota state record in both divisions he entered; he also won USA Indoor Target Nationals and placed second at the JOAD Indoor Nationals.
Once the restrictions were lifted for COVID, Kane began training with his JOAD team and was able to meet Schaff in person at the NFAA Round-Up. From there, Kane quickly became the top competitor in his division, catching the eye of colleges and sponsors alike.
Last summer at the JOAD Outdoor Nationals in Decatur, Iowa, Kane won both qualifications and eliminations, shooting 2 points off a perfect score and shooting 72 arrows for qualifications.
Then he had to shoot head to head for the best score. Kane won the national championship, securing his spot at The Vegas Shoot. A week later, he also broke the national record for the 900 round at NFAA Outdoor Target National in Yankton.
At 14, Kane is the only amateur to shoot a perfect round at the Iowa Pro Am. He said he is hoping to go pro soon, but having gained the attention of various colleges, anything is possible at this point.
-----
Grady Kane breaks the South Dakota state record for youth male ages 11-14. Submitted photo