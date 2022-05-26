Sirens throughout Lake County are being tested following complaints they did not go off to warn area residents of the danger before the derecho blasted through the region on May 12, causing widespread damage.
April Denholm, director of 911 Communications, said the Madison Utilities Department will be assisting with the test which is routinely held on the last Friday of each month.
“Tess [Nelson, utility services coordinator] said they will have someone at every city siren to observe and make sure the sirens are working,” Denholm reported.
In addition, Lake County Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer has contacted Blue Valley Public Safety, the vendor from which county sirens were purchased. The company will be inspecting and repairing all sirens in the county.
Finally, Denholm will be raising the question of phone alerts at the next meeting of the Local Emergency Planning Committee, a multi-agency committee of emergency responders which meets quarterly to discuss public safety issues and the local response. The committee also collaborates on training exercises and identifies needs which can be met with grant funds.
She will ask the committee to decide whether local phone alerts should be sent out when the National Weather Service has already issued an alert. Phone alerts are a new service provided by the NWS, according to Denholm. Would it be helpful or confusing for local residents to receive two alerts?
In response to criticism about the sirens, Denholm and Keefer have identified three factors which contributed to the county’s response – the speed at which the storm was moving, the time at which dispatch received the warning from the National Weather Service, and the widespread power outage.
“You do what you can. No matter how much you prepare, you can’t prepare for everything,” Denholm observed.
On May 12, even the National Weather Service did not know how powerful the storm system was or how quickly it would move. The initial report, posted on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website, described it as “a strong line of thunderstorms.” Only later was it described on the same site as “a particularly dangerous storm system.”
“This storm was moving at 70 to 80 miles per hour,” Keefer stated. He was out of town at the time but was in contact with Bob Johnson, who leads the local REACT team, a local group of weather spotters.
“He was 15 to 20 miles away from what the radar showed, and he was being hit with debris,” Keefer reported.
Dispatchers, who work in the basement of the Lake County Public Safety Building, could not see what was happening. They relied on reports from others. The NWS had alerted them to the possibility of a severe thunderstorm.
“Anytime there is a watch or warning, we get a teletype from the National Weather Service,” Denholm explained.
Dispatchers were alerted to the severity of the storm only when they received phone calls from Wentworth and Ramona fire chiefs, asking that sirens in their communities be set off. Denholm, who was not working when the storm hit, said things moved quickly from that point.
Like many in the community, she was watching the storm. First, the electricity went off. Then, she received an alert from the NWS on her phone. Only after that alert went out did dispatch receive a teletype with the same information.
By that time, they had already set off sirens in Wentworth and Ramona. They immediately set off sirens in Madison, which included lake areas apart from Brant Lake, which is on the Chester circuit. Winfred and Nunda sirens followed.
“They never actually got to Chester,” Denholm said. “The storm had passed by then.”
Keefer said the power outage may have affected two sirens. Neither the siren by City Hall nor the siren by the city shop has a backup battery system. Two other sirens in the county were damaged by the storm, and he has no way of knowing when the damage occurred or whether they went off before sustaining damage.
Both do know that dispatch, which sets off the sirens, followed protocol and responded quickly once they were provided with the information they needed.
Denholm does encourage people to check the settings in their smart devices and make sure their emergency alerts are on. If the NWS continues to send phone alerts prior to issuing a teletype, they will receive the warning more quickly by doing this.