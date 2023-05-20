Researching family histories can be a daunting endeavor, but a new group at the Lake County Museum aims to change that.
Lake County Museum Director Julie Breu is starting a genealogy club to help local residents, whether they’re novices or experts, dive into their family trees, using the museum’s “wealth of information” as a starting point.
Genealogy is the study of families and family histories. Often, this is done through oral interviews with relatives and researching historical documents like newspapers, obituaries and Census records. Breu said genealogical research can help individuals leave a legacy for future generations, giving children and grandchildren information about family members, from those who have long since died to those currently living in other corners of the world.
“This is a unique way to create a lasting memory for loved ones and at the same time to preserve family keepsakes,” Breu said in a press release. “The Lake County Museum has an extensive collection of original area newspapers, thousands of photographs, an organized collection of family histories and obituaries and a professionally trained archivist to assist this group. It will be a worthwhile and fun effort.”
Those interested in joining the group can contact the museum at history@lakecountymuseum.org, call 605-256-5308 or talk to staff or volunteers at the museum, which is located on the Dakota State University campus.
The currently-unnamed group will do family research, look up local historical events and learn how to preserve valued family photographs, books and documents. The group will be led by trained public history professionals like Breu and Jack Weck, a museum volunteer and historian.
Joining the group will be free, and meeting dates and times have not been set yet. The goal of the group, Breu said, is to provide resources to its members, not dictate the group’s activities with an iron fist. Once people start reaching out to join, meeting times will be based on their availability and areas of interest.
“The idea is to get them started and to let them take it away,” Breu said in an interview. “It’ll be whatever they want to do.”
Another goal of the group is to educate more volunteers so they can assist newcomers with genealogical research. Museum staff doesn’t always have time to help those interested in the museum’s collection of historical documents, so having a trained group of genealogy aficionados will help even more people research their family histories, Breu said.
To Breu, genealogical research is valuable because it connects people with both their family history and the history of the land and country in which they were born. That’s one reason Breu said she hopes to host genealogy events or activities for children interested in learning about their ancestors.
“It’s another way for people to learn history. They can connect it to themselves. It’s not just in books, it didn’t just happen to somebody else. It did happen to you,” Breu said. “A 13-year-old might say, ‘Oh, my grandmother was telling me about the day Kennedy was killed.’ There’s that connection, and then you’ve got the memory going. Then, you can start helping the child create that context for that whole series of events.”