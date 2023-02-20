Dakota State University collected 94.5 points to place third in the North Star Athletic Association Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships on Sunday in Brookins.
Dickinson State (N.D.) won the team title with 296.5 points, while Viterbo (Wis.) was second with 196.25 points. Valley City State (N.D.) placed fourth with 47 points, followed by Iowa Wesleyan fifth with 37 points, Waldorf (Iowa) sixth with 22.75 points and Bellevue (Neb.) seventh with one point.
Lahna Matucha, who was named the NSAA’s Champions of Character recipient, tied for seventh in the high jump with Ashley Veronen of Viterbo. They both cleared 4 feet, 10.5 inches.
In the 5000-meter run, Jada Anderson was eighth for the Trojans in 20:50.95 seconds.
Brooke Beaucaire, Madelyn Sylva, Saddie Palmquist and Lindsey Roth finished third in the 4x800-meter relay in 10:44.12.
DSU had three throwers in the top eight of the weight throw, led by Gabriella Peitzmeier. She was third with 47 feet, 5.75 inches. Bella Maxwell was fifth with 45 feet, 7.75 inches. Kiana Mounga was seventh with 43 feet, 2.5 inches.
Fane Sauvakacolo ran a time of 7.96 seconds in the 60-meter dash prelims. Her time is the fifth fastest in the DSU record book. Raylee Wallis had a time of 8.28 seconds in the 60-meter dash prelims. Both runners advanced to the finals.
Sauvakacolo placed fourthin the 60-meter dash finals in 7.98 seconds. Wallis was seventh in 8.33 seconds.
Shaylee DeBeer had a time of 9.63 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles prelims, advancing to the finals after placing seventh. She finished seventh in the finals in 9.73 seconds.
Palmquist led the Trojans with a time of 1:50.77 seconds for sixth place in the 600-meter run.
Roth was second in the mile run in 5:36.90. Sylva was third in 5:41.97 and Beaucaire seventh in 5:59.41.
Carson Quigley leaped 15 feet, 4.75 inches to finish eighth in the long jump. She was seventh in the triple jump with 31 feet, 9.5 inches.
Thornton was seventh with a throw of 37 feet, 5 inches in the shot put. Peitzmeier was ninth after throwing 36 feet, 7 inches.
Wallis was third in the 400-meter dash in 1:43. DeBeer was fourth in 1:80.
In the 800-meter run, Roth was second in 2:27.39. Palmquist was ninth in 2:39.84.
Wallis hit a time of 26.94 seconds to finish sixth in the 200-meter dash.
Sylva recorded a time of 11:58.85 to finish 10th in the 3000-meter run.
In the 4x400-meter relay, Wallis, DeBeer, Palmquist and Roth were second in 4:17.36.
DSU will send Sauvakacolo to the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships on March 2-4 in Brookings. She will compete in the 60-meter hurdles and the triple jump.