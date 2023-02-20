Dakota State University collected 94.5 points to place third in the North Star Athletic Association Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships on Sunday in Brookins.

Dickinson State (N.D.) won the team title with 296.5 points, while Viterbo (Wis.) was second with 196.25 points. Valley City State (N.D.) placed fourth with 47 points, followed by Iowa Wesleyan fifth with 37 points, Waldorf (Iowa) sixth with 22.75 points and Bellevue (Neb.) seventh with one point.