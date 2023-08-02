Law Enforcement Blotter Aug 2, 2023 Aug 2, 2023 Updated 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:08/01/23 06:56 CFS23-05246 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 461A AVE WENTWORTH08/01/23 07:05 CFS23-05247 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON08/01/23 09:36 CFS23-05248 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON08/01/23 11:51 CFS23-05249 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON08/01/23 12:47 CFS23-05250 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone N VAN EPS AVE MADISON08/01/23 13:35 CFS23-05251 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON08/01/23 15:06 CFS23-05252 Mental Arrest MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON08/01/23 15:40 CFS23-05253 MVA Injury Patient Transported EMS SD HWY 34 HOWARD08/01/23 15:55 CFS23-05254 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SD HWY 34 MADISON08/01/23 17:02 CFS23-05255 911 Open Line Unable to Locate E CENTER ST MADISON08/01/23 17:17 CFS23-05256 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone SD HWY 34 MADISON08/01/23 20:38 CFS23-05258 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON08/01/23 21:10 CFS23-05259 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON08/01/23 21:34 CFS23-05261 Traffic Complaint Information/Administrative SE 10TH ST MADISON08/01/23 21:41 CFS23-05262 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 459TH AVE WENTWORTHTotal Records: 15 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Cassandra Geraets named head volleyball coach at ORR Head 2 Toes Salon helps people look and feel better Brynlee Landis excited to help Hawks continue recent success Village Creek Days good for Chester, attendees say Ramona car show brings out classic cars Date set for vote on property tax increase Large crowd, packed dance floor at ISCC Mart in the Park offers food, vendors and more SD National Guard change of command ceremony Potato Days plans parade, live music Follow us Facebook Twitter