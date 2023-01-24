Submitted Boga photo.jpg

DELL RAPIDS High School students hang out on BOGA boards, or stand-up paddle boards, at the Madison Community Center for a school fitness class in 2022. The Community Center will offer BOGA water exercise classes starting Jan. 30.

 Photo by Aly Black

The Madison Community Center is bringing back a unique BOGA exercise class for all ages and experience levels starting next week.

BOGA boards are stand-up paddleboards used for exercise. During BOGA classes, the boards are set up in the pool, and attendees must balance on boards while completing an exercise routine.