DELL RAPIDS High School students hang out on BOGA boards, or stand-up paddle boards, at the Madison Community Center for a school fitness class in 2022. The Community Center will offer BOGA water exercise classes starting Jan. 30.
The Madison Community Center is bringing back a unique BOGA exercise class for all ages and experience levels starting next week.
BOGA boards are stand-up paddleboards used for exercise. During BOGA classes, the boards are set up in the pool, and attendees must balance on boards while completing an exercise routine.
April Lund, a former instructor for the class, said the class starts with a warm-up before cycling between high- and low-intensity workouts. At the end, students will cool down with yoga.
BOGA classes will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30-6:15 p.m. starting Jan. 30 in the Madison Community Center’s pool.
“You’re able to get in there, get that 45-minute workout and still get home in time to make supper,” Lund said.
Attendance is free with the all-class Community Center membership, and it’s $15 for non-members. Since the Community Center has a limited number of boards, 10 people will be allowed to attend each class. Aly Black, the center’s aquatic director, said it’s first-come, first-serve for each session.
Students are not required to wear swimsuits. Lund recommends interested parties to wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing they don’t mind getting wet.
“Do we fall off? Yes,” Lund said. “But sometimes, it’s nice to fall in the water. It’s like a reset.”
Though the class will not help attendees build much muscle, Lund said, it’s a great way to burn calories, lose weight and increase endurance. The class has been well-liked by those who have attended. Combining a workout with the constant balancing required by the board challenges participants and can help with coordination.
“I’ve yet to find anyone who finds this class easy, but I think anyone can do it because you go at your own pace,” she said.
Before teaching the class, Lund said she underestimated the intensity of BOGA workouts.
“By the time you finish and pull yourself to the side, you’re exhausted,” she said.
She said the class provides a relaxed atmosphere and that, by the end of each session, students are joking around with each other.
The Community Center started hosting BOGA classes last summer. Staff purchased the boards during the COVID-19 pandemic but struggled to find space and time for them until last summer. Previous classes took place in the morning, but after receiving community feedback that requested more evening classes, Black said, BOGA became an evening class.
“It’s a lot of fun, and I would just love to see those boards getting used more,” she said.
Another challenge was the boards’ size. BOGA classes require the entire pool, which means the staff had to choose a class time when they had no other activities.
The BOGA classes are preceded by a water aerobics class, which will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday starting Jan. 30. Currently, they run from 5:15-6 p.m. Black said people are welcome to attend both.
The Community Center offers two other group exercise classes in the pool. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday they host a water exercise class from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 9:30-10:30 a.m. They also offer an arthritic water program on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
The Community Center’s winter activity brochure lists the BOGA class as taking place from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Since the printing of the brochure, the class time changed to the 5:30-6:15 p.m. time slot on Mondays and Wednesdays.