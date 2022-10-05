CASEY CRABTREE (left, District 8) and Bryan Breitling (District 23) met with medical professionals on Wednesday at Madison Regional Health System to discuss the state of post-acute care in South Dakota.
South Dakota’s post-acute care systems are approaching a point of crisis. Lack of funding and continued workforce shortages have caused the closure of six nursing homes in the state just this year.
In response, Madison Regional Health System hosted a round-table discussion on Wednesday between the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organization’s Post-Acute Care Council, system leaders and state legislators to spread the word on this crucial issue.
“This is a critical venture for post-acute care and a great opportunity to bring these problems to the attention of state legislators,” said Philip Samuelson, the regional vice president for Sioux Falls’ and southwest Minnesota’s Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society.
Samuelson, along with representatives from Avera and Sanford Health, hope to use this discussion as a launching point for future partnerships between the state and its medical industries.
“We want to make sure we can provide services for all of our communities,” Samuelson added.
Gathering additional funding and answering workforce requirements are part of this process, but an increase in state and federal involvement will likely be needed to solve the problem. Samuelson said state funding was increased by 23% during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the systems now need a long-term solution.
Another issue medical facilities are facing is a Medicaid shortfall of around $66 per day, which really adds up. A shortfall is the difference between a hospital’s cost of care for Medicaid-eligible patients and the payment the hospital receives for these services.
“The difference in payments and cost of care puts a huge burden on the facilities,” said Doug Ekeren, a long-term care leader for Avera Health and regional president of the Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Eskeren explained that around 57% of post-acute care residents are paid for by Medicaid.
The lack of funding to offset this shortfall is a major contributor to closing facilities.
“The cost of business has gone up significantly,” said Eckern. “We want to see funding from the state to help find new ways to deliver care to the people of this state.”
District 23 Sen. Bryan Breitling and District 8 Sen. Casey Crabtree were among the legislators present at the discussion, and both voiced positive sentiments.
“We learned a lot from nursing home staff and other health providers about regulatory pieces, the need for funding, as well as the things we can do at the state level, Breitling said.
Crabtree also praised the educational nature of the discussion: “This is a critical moment for a broken industry, and we must address it to keep our quality of life intact.
“This is a complex issue that will require a lot of collaboration for a future solution,” Crabtree added.
The state is also working with high schools and technical colleges to attract more students to the medical field. Shortages in the workforce are the other main contributor to this crisis, so this increased attention is a welcome addition.
Lynn Landeen, a registered nurse for more than 20 years and the current manager of the homecare department at MRHS, supported this point.
“It’s important to network statewide with the key players in the Legislature and medical community to make a difference and give the care that our residents deserve,” Landeen said.
These medical facilities are essential to the people of South Dakota, but without collaboration and care, the problem will only get worse.
“We have to commit to finding a way to take care of these people. All of us are in the people business, and we should strive to come together as a united health-care community,” Landeen said.