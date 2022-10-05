Casey Crabtree and Bryan Breitling

CASEY CRABTREE (left, District 8) and Bryan Breitling (District 23) met with medical professionals on Wednesday at Madison Regional Health System to discuss the state of post-acute care in South Dakota.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

South Dakota’s post-acute care systems are approaching a point of crisis. Lack of funding and continued workforce shortages have caused the closure of six nursing homes in the state just this year.

In response, Madison Regional Health System hosted a round-table discussion on Wednesday between the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organization’s Post-Acute Care Council, system leaders and state legislators to spread the word on this crucial issue.