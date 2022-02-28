Greetings from your state Capitol!
As they say, you can’t judge a book by its cover. The same is true in Pierre; you can’t judge a bill by its title. The details make all the difference, and the unintended consequences can have lasting negative impacts on the state.
This week we had a chance to debate a bill that would repeal the half penny sales and use tax. This tax was originally passed in 2016 to improve teacher salaries and to provide property tax relief. The law included language that would allow for a reduction in the sales tax if a certain benchmark was achieved from remote sellers. It was only passed after extensive work outside of the legislative session with public and private input.
On the surface, the repeal that was proposed looked like a good bill until you start studying it. The first thing you find is that the benchmark from remote sellers that was included in the original law hasn’t been met yet.
Another downside was that it provided for how the budget could be met next year, but did not include anything for the years following.
The third item, which was a bill to allow a county sales tax, was being debated in another committee, which I also strongly opposed.
The federal stimulus dollars spread throughout the country have artificially propped up the economy.
Most of us would agree that the Fed’s needless spending has resulted in inflation, which is a tax felt by all of us. The state sales tax receipts have been strong, but it is not a stretch to think that inflation, rising gas prices, global unrest and a lack of consumer confidence could lead to a downturn in spending and tourism.
The potential downturn, coupled with an untimely repeal, would lead to a major shortfall in funding for our K-12 education community. Moving forward with the repeal would be like your neighbor quitting their job because they received a child care tax credit payment from the Biden administration.
I wasn’t serving in the Legislature in 2016, but promises to the education community must continue to be met until the remote seller threshold has sufficiently been met. Fiscal responsibility means we live and operate within our means, balance our budget and pay our bills when they are due. This conservative approach has resulted in South Dakota having a lead rating in lowest tax burdens and being one of the best states to do business in. In South Dakota, we stay steady and provide predictable and reliable policy. We avoid knee-jerk reactions that would result in not meeting the basic needs of government, and we strongly resist approaches to growing government through increased taxes. This approach is what separates our great state from D.C.
Thank you for allowing me to represent you and our future generations. Please don’t hesitate to drop me a note at Casey.Crabtree@sdlegislature.gov or follow me on social media at Casey Crabtree for SD Senate.