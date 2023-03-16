Blood drives are a critical service in the medical world. According to Givingblood.org, each pint of donated blood has the potential to save up to three lives through transfusions and other procedures.
These drives offer an opportunity for community members to contribute to a quality cause, and a new blood drive in Madison is right around the corner.
On Tuesday, the Red Cross will be hosting a community blood drive at Living Hope Wesleyan Church from 12-6 p.m. Madison’s Troop 255 Boy Scouts will serve as the designated club assisting with the event.
“The Red Cross has helped so many people over the years, and their volunteers teach the scouts and leaders first-aid, CPR, emergency preparedness and much more,” Scoutmaster Dan Sorenson said. “Scouting is all about service, being prepared not just for yourself but so you are always capable of helping others.”
The troop was approached to participate by Red Cross affiliate Holly Sathoff, and the scouts were tasked with distributing flyers and engaging in word-of-mouth advertising for the drive.
Should the event reach its goal of acquiring at least 30 donors, the Red Cross will reward the troop with a $300 cash prize. An additional $10 is earned for each pint of blood received above the goal.
“That goes to the troop as a whole, and the troop committee then parcels it out to scouts for costs associated with activities like summer camp and the like,” Sorenson added. “We are hoping to exceed that amount with this drive.”
Volunteer work is a crucial aspect of the scouting environment. Throughout the year, the troop assists with community food drives, litter cleanups, setting flags for Memorial Day and more. While the students can’t draw the blood themselves, they are allowed to donate with parental consent.
Sorenson indicated that several of his troop members have shown an interest in donating. For all other interested community members, signups are available online, with walk-ins also being accepted.