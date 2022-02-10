Purchase Access

Lynsee Planting has turned in her petition to run for a seat on the Madison School Board.

Mitchell Brooks, business manager for the Madison Central School District, announced that his office had received and verified Planting’s petition.

Planting is running for one of three school board positions that are open this year — those held by Tom Farrell, Angi Kappenman and Keith Bundy.

Farrell has already filed his petition to seek re-election. Jordan Schuh also filed a petition to run for school board.

The election will be held on April 12.

The deadline for filing a petition is Feb. 25.

Petitions must have 20 valid signatures. The school board election is a nonpartisan election, so any registered voter may sign.

The city election will be held on the same day.

This year only the mayor’s position is open. To be on the ballot for this position, candidates must collect 50 valid signatures.

Thus far, incumbent Marshall Dennert and Roy Lindsay have filed their petitions.

Lake County will hold a primary election on June 7.

Voters will consider candidates for sheriff, auditor and register of deeds, in addition to two commission seats.