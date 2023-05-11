KELLY MACLEOD (left) and Susan Conover pose for a photo Thursday. MacLeod and Conover have founded the Mad Arts Theatre Company, a community theater production company aiming to put on a stage adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice" this summer.
The Mad Arts Theatre Company hopes to have auditions for a stage adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” after Memorial Day with a tentative performance in the weeks after the Fourth of July.
Kelly MacLeod, the current Dakota State University theater director, partnered with Susan Conover, the former DSU theater director, to start a new community theater company, aiming to put on several shows each year. When planning began in earnest in late 2022, MacLeod and Conover wanted to have auditions in April for a production of “Fiddler on the Roof,” but logistical problems led them to change the production and the dates.
Currently, the pair are securing a venue for the production as well as applying for non-profit status. While the Mad Arts Theatre Company is officially incorporated and has insurance and a bank account, the company has not gotten up and running as fast as the founders had hoped, they said.
The Mad Arts Theatre Company had scheduled a public presentation at the Madison Public Library for Thursday, but Conover canceled it Saturday. Before presenting on the community theater company, she said she wanted to have more concrete details, such as specific audition and production dates, as well as a confirmed venue.
Though the start date for this production has been delayed, Conover and MacLeod said they still plan to put it on this summer. They have tentatively scheduled audition dates for soon after Memorial Day, with the public performances planned for the week after the Fourth of July. Specific dates haven’t been set or announced, however.
The auditions will be open for teenagers aged 13 and above and adults. In the future, MacLeod said the company might put on a play for younger actors, but for this first play, the goal is to cast teenagers and adults.
Logistical challenges, costs and scope are among the reasons MacLeod and Conover changed the company’s first production from “Fiddler on the Roof” to “Pride and Prejudice.”
The pair hopes to put on a production of “Fiddler on the Roof” next summer, once they can accept donations and have experience running a non-profit theater company. Musicals are expensive and require more time for both rehearsals and technical planning for sound and lighting, they said. Plays like “Pride and Prejudice” cost much less.
MacLeod and Conover said the selected adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” is “funny” and tightly-scripted, and it’s based on a story many people are familiar with, which makes it more likely to draw a large audience. MacLeod said the script they will work with keeps the appeal of original author Jane Austen’s “beautiful language” while modernizing it enough to make it entertaining for many age groups.
“It’s a really great version [of “Pride and Prejudice”]. I’ve directed it before,” MacLeod said. “It’s kind of a tongue in cheek version of it. So people who like historical stuff like ‘Bridgerton’ … will like it.”
This version of “Pride and Prejudice” has flexible casting requirements. The play requires as few as 10 actors, who can be cast in multiple roles, but those roles can also be cast with separate actors. In addition, the play is relatively balanced in terms of the number of male and female parts.
MacLeod said the leading roles will require lots of time commitment from the actors, but many supporting roles won’t require performers to be at every rehearsal. This makes the play accessible for actors with more demanding schedules, she said.
Another bonus, MacLeod said, is that this adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” doesn’t require elaborate or expensive sets or a large venue. With the Mad Arts Theatre Company currently unable to accept donations, as it is still applying for tax-exempt non-profit status, keeping production costs low is key for the first show.
Conover said those interested in auditioning or volunteering can follow the Mad Arts Theatre Company on Facebook, and Conover and MacLeod can be contacted through the group’s official email, madartstheatre@gmail.com. The Mad Arts Theatre Company will seek volunteers to assist with the production for set construction and costumes, in addition to actors.