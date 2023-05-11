Mad Arts Theatre Company.jpg

KELLY MACLEOD (left) and Susan Conover pose for a photo Thursday. MacLeod and Conover have founded the Mad Arts Theatre Company, a community theater production company aiming to put on a stage adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice" this summer.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Mad Arts Theatre Company hopes to have auditions for a stage adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” after Memorial Day with a tentative performance in the weeks after the Fourth of July.

Kelly MacLeod, the current Dakota State University theater director, partnered with Susan Conover, the former DSU theater director, to start a new community theater company, aiming to put on several shows each year. When planning began in earnest in late 2022, MacLeod and Conover wanted to have auditions in April for a production of “Fiddler on the Roof,” but logistical problems led them to change the production and the dates.