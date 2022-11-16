Jacy Wolf

CHESTER's Jacy Wolf sets the ball during a home volleyball match against Flandreau. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Chester Flyers haven’t lost a match since Sept. 24. Since losing to Sioux Falls O’Gorman at the Sanford Pentagon, the Flyers have won 14 straight matches and own a 26-5 overall record. During that winning streak, the Flyers have lost just one set.

The Flyers will enter the Class B State Volleyball Tournament as the No. 3 seed and with the hopes of extending that winning streak to 17 to take home the state championship.