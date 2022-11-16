The Chester Flyers haven’t lost a match since Sept. 24. Since losing to Sioux Falls O’Gorman at the Sanford Pentagon, the Flyers have won 14 straight matches and own a 26-5 overall record. During that winning streak, the Flyers have lost just one set.
The Flyers will enter the Class B State Volleyball Tournament as the No. 3 seed and with the hopes of extending that winning streak to 17 to take home the state championship.
Standing in their way is a familiar foe. The Flyers will open the state tournament on Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls against the Colman-Egan Hawks.
The Hawks defeated Chester last season in the opening round of the state tournament 3-2. It was a back and forth battle, and Chester head coach Jean O’Hara expects another showdown between the two teams when they take the court.
“That’s going to be a battle,” O’Hara said. “They are a really good volleyball team. They are well coached. They have gifted athletes. It will be another epic battle in the first round of the state tournament. We can’t make any hitting errors. When you give away points for free, it tends to cost you in the end.
“We have to control the pace of the game,” Benson added. “We have to be ready to battle and know that every point matters. The little things will make the difference in a match like this.”
Grit. That’s the one word that can be used to describe the 2022 Chester Flyers volleyball team. That resolve is a big reason why the Flyers haven’t lost a match since September.
“I have girls that work really hard,” O’Hara said. “They are hard workers and gritty. They look for ways to make their game better every day at practice. They have been coachable. They are so willing to be put in uncomfortable situations, especially at practice. That ultimately is what makes them better.”
O’Hara said that this year’s players are all ready to play their part in order for the team to enjoy success. All of those pieces fitting together has helped the Flyers overcome injuries and adversity. One of those hurdles was when the Flyers lost Addison Bates to injury at the beginning of the season.
“It’s huge to have kids that jump right in and be ready to contribute,” O’Hara said. “It’s all about getting quality reps in practice. That way, when they have to do it in a game, they are prepared for that situation. Once we lost Addison Bates at the beginning of the season, it changed the way our offense was expected to run. We lost our height, and it took a while to work through that.”
Leading the charge for Chester’s attack are Lily Van Hal and Jacy Wolf. Van Hal is a freshman, while Wolf is an eighth-grader. Both setters play with a veteran-like savvy.
“They are both young players, but they have a high volleyball IQ,” O’Hara said. “That has helped us a great deal. They are super gritty athletes. They want to be pushed and reach that next level. They are always looking for ways to get better every day. It’s contagious when you have your two court leaders always looking for ways to get better and make their teammates better. That attitude spreads through the entire team.”
Kaylor Geraets, Serena Larson, Ashlynn Bleeker and Lexis Siemonsma are the four seniors on the roster for the Flyers. All four bring something different to the table.
“Kaylor and Serena have been captains all year and play a big role for us,” O’Hara said. “Lexi had surgery on her foot. She knew she was going to be out the entire season. She helps out at practice with running the clock. Ashlynn is an unsung hero. She started the season for us and was on the court. Her younger sister Emilie moved into a starting role when Addison went down, and Ashlynn hasn’t seen as much court time since then, but she has been nothing but fantastic for us in practice. She is making our team better every single day at practice, and teams need that leadership.”
The Flyers have been ranked as a Top Five team in Class B the entire season. They’ve pushed themselves in practice to reach the Class B State Tournament. Now, the Flyers are three wins away from winning the state championship.
In order to accomplish that feat, the Flyers will have to push themselves outside their comfort zone, just like they’ve done all season.
“They are a really enjoyable young group of women to be around and coach,” O’Hara said. “They are gritty. They are some of the hardest working kids that want to be pushed. They want to have tougher drills. When you have kids that want to push that envelope and push themselves outside their comfort zone, it’s an absolute joy to walk into that gym every day.”