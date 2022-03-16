Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/15/22 04:43 CFS22-01383 Medical Patient Transported EMS NW 3RD ST MADISON

03/15/22 05:27 CFS22-01384 Medical Patient Transported EMS N EGAN AVE MADISON

03/15/22 06:32 CFS22-01385 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HWY 19

03/15/22 06:47 CFS22-01386 Medical Patient Transported EMS WEST LAKE DR MADISON

03/15/22 07:29 CFS22-01387 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO JUNIUS

03/15/22 07:54 CFS22-01388 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON

03/15/22 10:17 CFS22-01389 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

03/15/22 10:51 CFS22-01390 PA/PR Violation Arrest MPD N EGAN AVE

03/15/22 10:57 CFS22-01391 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

03/15/22 11:00 CFS22-01392 Animal Loose Handled By Animal Control N DIVISION AVE MADISON

03/15/22 11:17 CFS22-01393 Medical Patient Transported EMS SW 8TH ST MADISON

03/15/22 12:08 CFS22-01394 Medical Patient Transported EMS N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

03/15/22 14:32 CFS22-01395 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

03/15/22 14:59 CFS22-01396 Alarm Fire False Alarm MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON

03/15/22 15:05 CFS22-01397 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON

03/15/22 15:25 CFS22-01398 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON

03/15/22 15:32 CFS22-01399 Vandalism Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON

03/15/22 16:18 CFS22-01401 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST

03/15/22 16:37 CFS22-01402 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009525, -97.12032

03/15/22 16:40 CFS22-01403 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 453RD AVE

03/15/22 18:48 CFS22-01404 Vandalism Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

03/15/22 19:25 CFS22-01405 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.12034

03/15/22 20:39 CFS22-01406 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.01255, -97.10864

03/15/22 21:03 CFS22-01407 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S EGAN AVE

03/15/22 22:02 CFS22-01408 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

03/15/22 22:13 CFS22-01409 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HIGHWAY 34

Total Records: 26