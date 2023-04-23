The City of Madison invites everyone to attend a public open house meeting on Wednesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Downtown Armory, 198 N. Van Eps Ave.
With a number of summer construction projects, this open house will provide the chance to meet the people involved in the project (city staff, project engineers and project contractors), learn about the projects, discuss concerns and have questions answered. Anyone with questions can call Ryan Hegg anytime at 605-256-7514 or stop by the office (upstairs in City Hall, 116 W. Center St).
Here is a short summary of some upcoming project plans:
Phase IA — This project includes water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer utility replacement. Full-width roadway reconstruction and partial sidewalk replacement are also part of this project. This is a multi-block project with improvements located in the west/central part of Madison.
Phase 1B — This project includes water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer utility replacement. Full-width roadway reconstruction and partial sidewalk replacement are also part of this project. This is a multi-block project with improvements located in the northwest corner of Madison.
Phase 2A — This project includes water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer utility replacement. Full-width roadway reconstruction and partial sidewalk replacement are also part of this project. This is a multi-block project with improvements in the northwest corner of Madison.
N.W. 9th St.\Union Ave. – This project includes water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer utility replacement. Full-width roadway reconstruction is also included. This is a multi-block project with improvements in the northwest corner of Madison.