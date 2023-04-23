The City of Madison invites everyone to attend a public open house meeting on Wednesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Downtown Armory, 198 N. Van Eps Ave.

With a number of summer construction projects, this open house will provide the chance to meet the people involved in the project (city staff, project engineers and project contractors), learn about the projects, discuss concerns and have questions answered. Anyone with questions can call Ryan Hegg anytime at 605-256-7514 or stop by the office (upstairs in City Hall, 116 W. Center St).