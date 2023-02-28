LOREN AND MARILYN HALGERSON are chairpersons for the Lake County Longbeards, a regional chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, and are responsible for the planning of the annual Hunting Heritage Banquet. The event will take place Thursday at Nicky's, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. During the banquet, the Longbeards will be raffling off the first turkey tags in Lake County history to two lucky youths.
Four years ago, efforts began in Lake County to re-establish the area’s population of wild turkeys. Russell Olson, a South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) commissioner and president of the Lake County Longbeards, helped spearhead the project.
In a Daily Leader article from 2020, Olson stated: “My dream for this is that we get to where we have a sustainable population and raffle off a couple licenses to go for kids.” Almost three years later, that dream is becoming a reality.
On Thursday, the Lake County Longbeards, a local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), will raffle off the first turkey tags in county history. The auction will take place at the group’s annual Hunting Heritage Banquet, which will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of the NWTF.
“They’re called mentor tags, and the state of South Dakota issued 10 of them,” Loren Halgerson, a Longbeard chairperson, explained. Loren and his wife Marilyn, another chairperson, are responsible for organizing the banquet along with the other nine members of their planning committee.
These 10 tags were made available to local non-profits, who could apply to receive a maximum of two. The term “mentor tag” refers to the fact that the hunt itself is mentored by GFP officials, who will provide hunting blinds and other equipment.
Olson, who handled the application process, received the maximum allotment for the Longbeards, so two children ages 10-15 will be eligible for the raffle. The drawing is free to enter, but participants must be present to win.
Loren Halgerson said that the raffle was made a possibility once GFP officials determined the turkey population in Lake County wouldn’t be adversely affected by the loss of two gobblers. The season will begin April 22 and extend through May.
In 2018, GFP and the Longbeards collaborated to capture seven Iowa turkeys for release in Lake County. Though the first release was all male, subsequent releases were more diverse, leading to the first few broods. By 2020, the population had grown to around 45.
“They got released south of Lake Madison by Long Lake, and since then they have spread out literally all over the county,” he said.
Halgerson became involved with the Longbeards around 13 years ago and helped establish the first Hunting Heritage Banquet. He said that after the first four banquets, the group informally dissolved for two years before being revitalized by its new president, Olson, who is also the CEO of Heartland Energy.
With Olson at the helm, the Longbeards began formulating a plan to bring turkeys to Lake County for current and future generations to enjoy. This effort is indicative of the overall NWTF mission, which places conservation as a top priority.
“They put about $50,000 a year into the state of South Dakota through what’s called the Super Fund, which goes toward all sorts of programs and environmental efforts,” Halgerson added.
Along with funding research to preserve habitats and waterways, “another goal of the NWTF is to introduce the outdoors to children who don’t have many opportunities to explore it.”
This is showcased through the annual JAKES Day, which is an outreach event designed to instill a love for the outdoors in S.D. fifth-graders. The Longbeards chapter also hosts a “Wheelin Hunt” in Flandreau that provides disabled veterans a chance to reconnect with a former hobby.
The group’s upcoming banquet is one of the main fund-raisers and will go toward continuing to bolster Lake County’s turkey population. A percentage is also allotted for the Super Fund.
Along with two tags, 19 guns will be up for live and silent auction as well as a plethora of other prizes like knives, hats and even a decanter set. The banquet will be held at Nicky’s, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and the auction at 8 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased via a link on the Lake County Longbeards Facebook page, and while walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration helps get an accurate count for food.