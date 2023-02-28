Loren and Marilyn Halgerson

LOREN AND MARILYN HALGERSON are chairpersons for the Lake County Longbeards, a regional chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, and are responsible for the planning of the annual Hunting Heritage Banquet. The event will take place Thursday  at Nicky's, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. During the banquet, the Longbeards will be raffling off the first turkey tags in Lake County history to two lucky youths.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Four years ago, efforts began in Lake County to re-establish the area’s population of wild turkeys. Russell Olson, a South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) commissioner and president of the Lake County Longbeards, helped spearhead the project.

In a Daily Leader article from 2020, Olson stated: “My dream for this is that we get to where we have a sustainable population and raffle off a couple licenses to go for kids.” Almost three years later, that dream is becoming a reality.