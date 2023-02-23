Snow deep driveway

DEEP SNOW is evident in this driveway at Round Lake, where the homeowner worked for nearly three hours to clear the snow Thursday  morning. The Madison area received more than a foot of snow, but many places saw higher amounts because the strong winds created drifts.

 Photo by Doug Koch

Slowly but surely, Madison is beginning the lengthy cleanup from this week’s snowstorm. City and county plows have been out in force since early Thursday, and residents are braving the cold with their shovels and snow blowers.

Madison received between 12 and 16 inches of snow accumulation according to Weatherstreet.com, with neighboring towns like Howard, Salem and Hartford seeing nearly 20 inches. KELOLAND reported that Sioux Falls received 12.6 inches as of Thursday morning.