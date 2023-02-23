DEEP SNOW is evident in this driveway at Round Lake, where the homeowner worked for nearly three hours to clear the snow Thursday morning. The Madison area received more than a foot of snow, but many places saw higher amounts because the strong winds created drifts.
Slowly but surely, Madison is beginning the lengthy cleanup from this week’s snowstorm. City and county plows have been out in force since early Thursday, and residents are braving the cold with their shovels and snow blowers.
Madison received between 12 and 16 inches of snow accumulation according to Weatherstreet.com, with neighboring towns like Howard, Salem and Hartford seeing nearly 20 inches. KELOLAND reported that Sioux Falls received 12.6 inches as of Thursday morning.
While the snow has largely ceased, those engaged in cleanup efforts have a new challenge with the strong winds following the storm. The National Weather Service (NWS) said that the winds are likely to extend throughout Friday, leading to severe levels of blowing and drifting snow across the state.
As the storm makes it exit, the NWS is predicting that winds could see gusts of 30 to 40 mph in Madison and the surrounding area. This will lead to not only blizzard-like conditions but also a drop in temperature.
The NWS said that temperatures in Madison have the potential to plummet to -20{span}° F, with wind chills reaching as low as -35{span}° F. Lake County and Madison officials are still urging residents to avoid travel if possible. The city’s snow alert also remains in effect.
Despite plows being back on the street, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said that several county highways are drifted completely shut. Progress is gradually being made, yet road conditions remain treacherous. Sheriff Sarina Talich reported that deputies had been called to respond to seven motorist assists between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
Schools throughout the area, including Dakota State University, were forced to close or turn to remote learning for both Wednesday and Thursday, adding to the already sizable number of days accrued from the storm at the start of the year.
Adam Shaw, who is both Madison High School Principal and the City Finance Commissioner, is encouraging students and the rest of the community to stay strong as the city moves through the long cleanup.
“The City of Madison appreciates everyone’s patience and continued support as we work to get the streets cleaned up over the next few days. Please make sure to move your vehicles off the streets to allow the city workers the ability to plow from curbside to curbside,” Shaw said. {/span}{/span}{/span}
On a positive note, East River Electric Power Cooperative CEO/General Manager Bob Sahr said that their system “held up great” during the trying weather. He added that East River experienced zero outages except for a small one on Tuesday, which Sahr said was not related to weather.
“Fortunately, the conditions didn’t get as bad as they could have. We avoided any major icing,” Sahr said.
He explained that when mixed with heavy snowfall and high winds, this icing can be immensely concerning.
Sahr said that East River had executed some major transmission upgrades for their system recently, which he believes contributed to its strong performance in the storm. The company, like much of the area, was also well aware of the storm’s trajectory, so crews were given adequate time to prepare.