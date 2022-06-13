BROOKINGS – The State FFA Degree, the highest degree conferred by the South Dakota FFA, was presented to 280 agricultural education students at the 2022 South Dakota FFA Convention.
Certain students rise to the top as star finalists. These individuals spend countless hours working on their projects and enhancing their potential for future jobs by gaining hands-on experience and developing technical skills. After a review of the students’ supervised agricultural experience program and records, four finalists were selected in each category prior to state convention. The finalists interviewed in front of a panel and the most outstanding were selected to be the State Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness, Star in Placement and Star in Agri-Science.
Each State Star will receive a $300 cash award and the finalists each receive $75.
Area results are as follows:
State Star in Ag Placement: Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central; sponsored by the Dan Streff Family.
State Star in Agri-Science: Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central; sponsored by Glacial Lakes Energy, LLC.
Finalists and winners in all four areas are as follows:
Star Farmer finalists – Sponsor Farm Credit Services of America; Caleb McGregor, Webster; Korbin Leddy, Milbank; John Callies, Howard; Alana Howard, Miller.
Star in Ag Business finalists – sponsor, Farm Credit Services of America; Andrew Rick, West Central; Kyle Schoon, McCook Central; Grace DiGiovanni, McCook Central and Kansas Kroll, Groton.
Star in Ag Placement finalists — sponsors Dan and Karen Streff and Ashley Gelderman; Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central; Tanner Calmus, Howard; Tate Johnson, Beresford; Megan Sanders, Hot Springs.
Star in Agri-Science finalists – sponsor Glacial Lakes Energy, LLC represented by Bill Ton; Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central; Grace DiGiovanni, McCook Central; Megan Nash, Northwestern; Korbin Leddy, Milbank.
District Star Greenhands are sophomores who were recognized for an outstanding start to their Supervised Agriculture Experience Project as being top in each of their FFA districts. These awards were sponsored by Central Farmers Cooperative.
District Star Greenhands are: Cameron Noethlich, Doland — District 1; Faith Genzlinger, Howard — District 2; Natalie Haase, Parker — District 3; Cash Lehrman, Bridgewater-Emery — District 4; Elliot Hendrix, Rapid City — District 5; Paton Coyle, Miller — District 6; and Weston VanDerVliet — District 7.