“They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength.”
Casey and Jimmy Materese know what it is to wait. The Madison couple has been waiting for more than a decade to adopt.
“Our faith is a big part of who we are,” Casey said in an interview recently. She was at a women’s conference when she first felt the call. “Got put a desire in my heart to grow a family through adoption.”
When she told her husband, he had no objections.
“I’ve always loved kids. I’ve always gotten along with kids. I’m basically a big kid myself,” Jimmy said.
“They shall mount up with wings as eagles.”
Feeling called did not remove the obstacles which are an inherent part of the adoption process. Among those is the possibility that the birth mother will change her mind.
The Matereses had to surmount that disappointment. Having been matched to a baby boy, they were opening their hearts to embrace him when they learned Casey was expecting. Having two infants didn’t intimidate them because twins run in her family.
However, they did not have the opportunity to explore that experience.
“We kept going on with life and left the door open,” Casey said.
“They shall run and not be weary.”
Casey, a fourth-grade teacher at Madison Elementary, and Jimmy were introduced through mutual friends when Casey was a student at Dakota State University. Jimmy was already an employee for the City of Madison.
They have been married for 13 years and have two children – Lyla, who is in fourth grade, and Maddox, who is in second. Since making the decision to adopt, active efforts have ebbed and flowed.
They’ve read books. They’ve attended classes. They have prayed.
“Lyla and Maddox have always known adoption is going to be part of our family,” Casey said.
They have also been flexible. After their domestic adoption failed, they began to consider an international adoption. Casey suggested Africa. Jimmy suggested Haiti.
“There was this instant peace,” Casey recalled. They could see the secondary benefits of taking their children back to visit their home country and of doing mission work there.
“They shall walk and not faint” (Isaiah 40:31, KJV).
Since making the decision to adopt internationally, they have done what they can to prepare. They have had annual home studies conducted by Holt International, a Christian organization with the mission of strengthening vulnerable families and finding adoptive families for children.
They bought a larger, four-bedroom home with space that can be converted into an additional bedroom. They have enlisted prayer support from their church and friends.
“The timeline was very unpredictable,” Casey noted. When they initiated the adoption process, the Haitian government was limiting the number of foreign adoptions. Too, the Materese family was seeking a sibling group.
“We always wanted at least two. Why do the process twice?” Casey explained.
Earlier this year, they were asked to consider a sibling group which included three children – a 13-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old girl. Maddox and the youngest are only 10 days apart in age.
“I said to Jimmy, ‘What about three?’ We prayed about it and there was this peace,” Casey said. As before, that peace gave them the confirmation they were seeking.
“Growing our family through adoption is exciting. I get to love on more kids,” Jimmy said.
Since June, the Materese family has been having regular Zoom meetings with the children. Thus far, the orphanage director has helped to bridge the language barrier. The children are being schooled in French, but speak Haitian Creole, a blend of French and the African languages spoken by slaves.
Casey and Jimmy completed a 20-week course when they first became interested in adopting children from Haiti, but that was several years ago. They are studying it again, but are not overly concerned about the language barrier.
“We have learned that children learning a new language isn’t something to worry about. They pick it up pretty quickly,” Jimmy said.
They know that adding three children, whose backstory they do not know, will have a significant impact on their family. Lyla, for example, will no longer be the oldest sibling. That doesn’t bother her.
“I don’t like to be the oldest. You have to do more chores,” she said.
But they are confident God’s grace will help them overcome the challenges. They have been preparing by talking with their social worker and other adoptive parents.
They also see moments of grace affirming their path. Through a Facebook group they have met a woman whose adopted son is their soon-to-be-adopted son’s best friend.
“We’re going to have to go to Texas,” Casey said. While the boys are not biological siblings, living in the same orphanage created a strong bond between them.
Thus far, no timeline has been established for bringing the children to the States. Unstable conditions in Haiti make travel unsafe at this time. However, the Materese family has learned the spiritual blessings of waiting.
On Sunday, a fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Madison City Armory to help the family defray some of the costs. They estimate the adoption will cost around $60,000 by the time all of the expenses have been covered. Among those expenses are agency fees, visas, passports, medical exams, court fees, and transportation.