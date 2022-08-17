Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Lake County commissioners continued their work on the budget for fiscal year 2023 in a regular meeting on Tuesday morning.

To date, commissioners have seen only pieces of the budget and have been asked by Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, to make preliminary decisions based on information provided. On Tuesday, commissioners continued discussing personnel issues.