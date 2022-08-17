Lake County commissioners continued their work on the budget for fiscal year 2023 in a regular meeting on Tuesday morning.
To date, commissioners have seen only pieces of the budget and have been asked by Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, to make preliminary decisions based on information provided. On Tuesday, commissioners continued discussing personnel issues.
Treasurer Deb Walburg withdrew her request for a status change for an employee, citing a desire to be fair to other county employees. Gust indicated in an earlier meeting that a status change usually comes around an employee’s two-year mark, and the employee in question has not been with the county that long.
Walburg did indicate that in her office, duties are not segregated and staff is cross-trained so “everyone knows as much as possible.” She said she assesses them on their skillset, not by their status.
Commissioners tentatively decided to deny a request from Jennifer Hayford, 4-H youth adviser, to be full-time in Lake County. Chair Kelli Wollmann, the 4-H liaison on the commission, reported to other commissioners that Hayford is a state employee, not a county employee.
Commissioners Deb Reinicke and Dennis Slaughter did not feel the county should change the existing agreement with Moody County.
“We’ve worked hard to work with other counties,” Reinicke said.
Gust reported that Miner County does pay for a full-time 4-H youth adviser, but only has a part-time office manager. When asked whether Miner County was forced into that, Gust indicated they were not and had, until recently, paid the full salary with no stipend from SDSU Extension.
Commissioners compared the number of schools in Miner County – one – to the number in Lake – six – and the number in Moody – three. Reinicke observed Hayford has “done wonders” with the local program.
“She’s phenomenal and we don’t want to lose her, but $28,000 for two days a week,” Commissioner Adam Leighton said, referring to the way the financial burden would shift from SDSU Extension to the county if Hayford were to be a full-time employee.
“I know, it doesn’t make much financial sense the way it’s structured,” said Commissioner Aaron Johnson, the sole commissioner to support Hayford’s request.
Commissioners agreed to submit a letter to SDSU Extension, asking them to reconsider funding thresholds.
“It would be nice if other counties could do the same thing,” Leighton said.
Auditor Paula Barrick provided commissioners with spreadsheets in which she showed each employee’s salary and benefits without a raise, with a 50-cent-per-hour raise, and with a 3% raise.
For fiscal year 2022, approximately $3.7 million was allocated for personnel, she reported. With mid-year raises, that allocation would be an estimated $4.03 million for fiscal year 2023 if employees did not receive another raise.
With a 50-cent-per-hour raise, the allocation would increase to approximately $4.09 million. With a 3% raise, the allocation would increase to an estimated $4.11 million. Reinicke indicated she was in favor of giving employees a raise, but didn’t know how much the county could afford.
Commissioners were unanimous in agreeing they did not want to receive a raise.
The final budget item introduced was the IT budget. Gust reported on departments which still have costs related to the conversion and which have completed the conversion required because the long-time service provider is retiring. The final IT request was for $273,289.
A special meeting to discuss the budget is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday.
In other business, the commission:
— Approved a Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Notice of Intent for the box culvert project on 456th Avenue north of SD-34.
— Approved the sub-recipient agreement with the state Office of Emergency Management for the Local Emergency Management Performance Grant which covers a portion of the emergency management director’s salary.
— Approved, contingent upon receiving proof of insurance, an application for Healing Hope Ministries to use the 4-H grounds and center on Sept. 10 for a Walk to Remember.
— Approved an application for occupancy for underground construction on a county road right-of-way from Nicolas Kearin.
— Approved five plats: Lot 18 in Block 1 of Peterson’s Second Addition in Lakeview Township for single-family development; Lot 1 of Bourne Addition in Lakeview Township, re-subdividing an existing lot to provide lake access; Lots 2C and 3A of Lakes Community Addition in Wentworth Township to split a lot between two existing lots, enlarging both; Lot 1A of Henry Laun Addition in Franklin Township, adding land to an existing lot to give the landowner control of drainage; and Tract 1 of Terwilliger Addition in Winfred Township, subdividing existing farmstead away from adjacent farmland.
As the Board of Adjustment, the commission:
— Approved a variance for Marvin and Roseann Brinkman to build a personal storage shed on an existing farmstead to replace buildings destroyed in the May storm.
— Approved a conditional use permit for A.H. Meyer and Sons, Inc., to construct a temporary and a permanent office building in Winfred.