Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

06/22/22 00:48 CFS22-03725 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone BEST POINT DR MADISON

06/22/22 04:39 CFS22-03726 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

06/22/22 04:45 CFS22-03727 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MFD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

06/22/22 08:15 CFS22-03728 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 2ND ST MADISON

06/22/22 08:21 CFS22-03729 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SOUTH SHORE DR CHESTER

06/22/22 08:22 CFS22-03730 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

06/22/22 09:30 CFS22-03731 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone WEST LAKE DR MADISON

06/22/22 10:10 CFS22-03733 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 446A AVE WINFRED

06/22/22 10:12 CFS22-03734 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone NE 1ST ST MADISON

06/22/22 11:48 CFS22-03735 Medical Fall Completed/Settled by Phone N DIVISION AVE MADISON

06/22/22 12:23 CFS22-03736 Fire Vehicle Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD N FARMERS AVE MADISON

06/22/22 12:39 CFS22-03737 Civil Report Taken NE 1st St MADISON

06/22/22 13:01 CFS22-03738 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SW 7TH ST MADISON

06/22/22 16:01 CFS22-03740 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 461ST AVE WENTWORTH

06/22/22 16:37 CFS22-03741 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 225TH ST

06/22/22 17:19 CFS22-03742 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD MADISON

06/22/22 17:42 CFS22-03743 Animal Other Completed/Settled by Phone NW 2ND ST MADISON

06/22/22 21:09 CFS22-03744 Vandalism Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON

06/22/22 21:47 CFS22-03745 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION MADISON

06/22/22 23:05 CFS22-03747 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 7TH ST MADISON

06/22/22 23:13 CFS22-03748 Juvenile MPD N LEE AVE MADISON

Total Records: 21