Agtegra

AGTEGRA South Region Manager Jack Nelson (left), Colman Assistant Location Manager/Sales Justin Landis, Talent Management Lead McKenzie DuFresne and Colman Location Manager Jason Landis stand behind Aidan Heitkamp as he signs his Build Dakota scholarship contract with Agtegra.

 Submitted photo

ABERDEEN – Aidan Heitkamp, a senior at Tri-Valley High School in Colton, has accepted a Build Dakota scholarship sponsored in part by Agtegra Cooperative. Heitkamp, who plans to study agronomy at Mitchell Technical College, is Agtegra’s first Build Dakota scholar in program history.

The Build Dakota Scholarship program was established in 2015 to address South Dakota’s workforce shortage by providing students a full-ride scholarship to one of four of the state’s technical schools.