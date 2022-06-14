Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

06/13/22 02:05 CFS22-03509 Weather Event Information/Administrative

06/13/22 09:37 CFS22-03510 Animal Complaint Handled By Animal Control MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

06/13/22 10:50 CFS22-03511 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/13/22 11:24 CFS22-03512 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

06/13/22 14:10 CFS22-03513 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

06/13/22 15:58 CFS22-03514 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 465TH AVE COLMAN

06/13/22 16:25 CFS22-03515 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

06/13/22 17:21 CFS22-03516 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON

06/13/22 19:36 CFS22-03517 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 43.907578, -96.95365

06/13/22 21:16 CFS22-03518 Complaint Information/Administrative 464TH AVE CHESTER

06/13/22 21:34 CFS22-03519 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

06/13/22 22:18 CFS22-03520 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO HWY 34

Total Records: 12