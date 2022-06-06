Despite the downpour of rain outside the Lawrence Welk Opera House, the opera house was packed on Sunday night, full of people who wanted to watch the 2022 Miss Prairie Village and Miss Prairie Princess Pageant.
Eighteen-year-old Emily Van Liere of Madison was crowned as Miss Prairie Village. Eleven-year-old Natalie Aesoph was crowned as Miss Prairie Princess.
Van Liere had to compete with six other girls, and Aesoph had to beat out 15. However, both had to compete to the best of their abilities in order to win.
Lonnie Lembcke was the emcee, and he started the evening before the 23 girls came on stage to dance two numbers.
Former queens and princesses were recognized, as well as this year’s judges. Judges for Miss Prairie Village were Erika Henrich, Monica Heibult-Pickard and Shayla Ebsen. Judges for Miss Prairie Princess were Carrie Wieman, BreeAna (Olson) Klekas and Rebekah Hoffman.
The Prairie Princess contestants then came on stage and showcased their prairie costumes while Lembcke discussed how these outfits would have helped them live during pioneer days.
Many, like 10-year-old Ember Neu, went barefoot. Others, like 10-year-old Alaina Meehan, carried flowers. Notably, 10-year-old Ella Coomes carried a doll that is a family heirloom.
The Prairie Village contestants showcased their lifestyle-fitness outfits.
Fourteen-year-old Aedan Klawonn held her bow and arrows and wore her uniform for the Lake County Aces, which included her lucky cowboy boots. Sixteen-year-old Olivia Meehan wore her Madison High School cheer uniform and carried silver poms.
The older girls then changed into their prairie costumes. Fourteen-year-old Bailey Hyland carried a devotional book that belonged to her great-great-grandmother.
The Prairie Princess contestants then came back on stage to answer questions in an interview.
When asked “What makes a great friend?” nine-year-old Anberlin Berry said, “Maybe it’s being kind?” When asked what superpower she would like to have, Meehan said she would like invisibility, because it would make playing hide and seek easier.
Following the interviews, the Prairie Village contestants performed their talents. Sophia Sudenga danced to a song called “Still Don’t Know My Name” made famous by the band Labrinth. Gracie Lobbins did a stand-up act, joking about her large family.
These contestants then moved on to the evening wear competition and on-stage interviews.
When asked what she would include in a commercial about Prairie Village, 18-year-old Heather Geyer referenced an episode of “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” and said, “I would do what they did and just show everything Prairie Village has to offer.”
When asked what her proudest moment was, Sudenga choked up as she detailed sewing pillowcases with her grandmother for domestic violence shelters.
Following an intermission, 2021 Miss Prairie Village Neely Salmen and Miss Prairie Princess Kyra Wiese together performed a song before giving their farewell speeches.
“I got a friendship to last a lifetime,” Wiese said, referencing her friendship with Salmen. Salmen said she was grateful for a built-in best friend.
Finally, it was time to announce award winners. Khloe Dybdahl won Miss Congeniality for the Prairie Princess Pageant. Bailey Hyland was Miss Congeniality for the Prairie Village Pageant.
Sadie Troxell and her parents, Jason and Nikki Troxell, received the “Spirit of Prairie Village” award. Her parents wrote an extremely moving letter to her that even caused pageant director Sydnie Waldner to tear up.
“’Your grandmother says there are two types of women: princess and pioneers,’” Waldner said as she read the letter. “’Despite the meaning of your name, you have the heart of a pioneer.’”
At the very end, Salmen and Wiese passed on their crowns to the new Miss Prairie Village and Miss Prairie Princess. Van Liere and Aesoph will hold the titles and represent Prairie Village for the next year.