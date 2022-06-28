Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

06/27/22 01:29 CFS22-03851 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER

06/27/22 01:34 CFS22-03852 Medical Patient Transported EMS VILLAGE RD MADISON

06/27/22 03:48 CFS22-03853 Assault Arrest MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

06/27/22 08:32 CFS22-03855 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER

06/27/22 08:50 CFS22-03856 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 223RD ST NUNDA

06/27/22 08:51 CFS22-03857 Burglary Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

06/27/22 09:02 CFS22-03858 Animal Bite Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD WEST AVE N MADISON

06/27/22 10:09 CFS22-03860 Animal Loose Handled By Animal Control MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

06/27/22 10:56 CFS22-03861 Burglary Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 237TH ST WENTWORTH

06/27/22 12:38 CFS22-03862 Animal Lost Handled By Animal Control MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON

06/27/22 14:35 CFS22-03863 Civil Information/Administrative MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

06/27/22 15:23 CFS22-03864 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

06/27/22 15:42 CFS22-03865 Alarm False Alarm MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

06/27/22 16:12 CFS22-03866 Theft Report Taken MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

06/27/22 16:55 CFS22-03868 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

06/27/22 17:15 CFS22-03869 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

06/27/22 17:44 CFS22-03870 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 11TH ST MADISON

06/27/22 17:50 CFS22-03871 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/27/22 18:45 CFS22-03872 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 4TH ST MADISON

06/27/22 18:50 CFS22-03873 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

06/27/22 19:36 CFS22-03874 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

06/27/22 20:08 CFS22-03875 Suspicious Activity Arrest MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON

06/27/22 20:33 CFS22-03876 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

06/27/22 22:43 CFS22-03877 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

Total Records: 24