East River

EAST RIVER ELECTRIC employees present A check to Jake McGlade from Habitat for Humanity. Pictured are (left) Justin Mikel, Alexander Kramer, Matt Tesch, Erica Fitzhugh, Jake McGlade and Michael Olson.

 Submitted photo

The Brookings Area Habitat for Humanity recently received a $600 donation from East River Electric Cooperative’s employees.

Matt Tesch, East River Employees Committee chair, said, “The Employees Committee works hard to make a difference in our communities. We hosted a pizza fund-raiser and are happy to be able to donate the funds raised to Brookings Area Habitat for Humanity.”