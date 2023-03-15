The Brookings Area Habitat for Humanity recently received a $600 donation from East River Electric Cooperative’s employees.
Matt Tesch, East River Employees Committee chair, said, “The Employees Committee works hard to make a difference in our communities. We hosted a pizza fund-raiser and are happy to be able to donate the funds raised to Brookings Area Habitat for Humanity.”
Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries. The donation from East River will go toward construction costs for building a home in Madison.
Habitat relies on such donations to help fund the work. Housing impacts many aspects of a person’s life. Those who own safe and affordable housing often have fewer health issues, have children that do better in school, and experience many benefits that impact their families well into the future.
Randy Grimsley, resource development director at Brookings Area Habitat for Humanity, expressed appreciation for the donation.
“We are so thankful for East River Electric’s donation. Every dollar helps us bring affordable housing to people in this area, and the impact is often felt beyond,” said Grimsley. “It’s wonderful to know that people support our endeavors and look forward to continued work in the community for years to come.”