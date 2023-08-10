THIS AERIAL shot shows off the newly constructed track and soccer complex at Dakota State University. The complex will serve as the temporary home for DSU football, as they await the completion of their new stadium. A naming ceremony for the complex will take place Aug. 31 at DSU's annual Ag Bowl.
Football season is swiftly approaching, with Dakota State University’s annual Ag Bowl right around the corner on Aug. 31. This year’s Ag Bowl is special, as it will be the first official game played at DSU’s new track and soccer complex.
DSU’s Athletics Director Jeff Dittman announced this at Thursday’s “Espresso Yourself” event from the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re anticipating that this will be quite a night for us as we open up this new stadium,” Dittman said. “The tailgate starts at 5 p.m., and football kickoff is at 7 p.m.”
The event will also feature a naming ceremony, with Dittman adding that further details on the ceremony will be released next week.
Dittman noted this will be the only year of football at the complex, as their new stadium will be ready next year. Given the seasonal differences with track and football, and the fact that DSU’s soccer program will not begin until next year, no scheduling conflicts are set to occur.
“We are planning at this moment to hire [soccer] coaches as soon as the collegiate season is over in Nov.,” Dittman added. “The challenge is that we don’t have a conference for soccer, so we’ve got to create affiliated status with someone or play independent.”
Despite this, the future of DSU’s athletics facilities are looking bright.
One change coming with the new track and soccer complex is in regards to parking, with all lots being accessed through Washington Ave. The complex itself is located to the northeast of the DSU Fieldhouse.
Dittman explained that the complex will feature three lots: general admission, event parking and sponsor/Trojan Athletic Club/tailgating.
General admission parking is free, with the lot being located across from the Fieldhouse on the west side of Washington Ave. Event parking is $10 per car and is located in the lot near the Paulson Cyber Incubator and Entrepreneurial Center, allowing for a shorter walk to the tailgating lot, which is directly west of the complex.
Dittman added event parking is “first come, first serve,” and that the lot will have 42 available spaces. The tailgating lot has 70 available spaces and is accessible by members of the Trojan Athletics Club (TAC) at the $1,000 level. Dittman noted that they are also working on an option for members at the $500 level for an additional fee.
This lot was constructed with a crushed asphalt surface, resulting in a hard, weather-resistant finish.
“We’re going to have to drill to get the tailgate signs in,” Dittman remarked, earning a chuckle from the crowd.
The complex features a full-sized soccer field, with a 400-meter track in Trojan blue surrounding it. Dittman added that it features seating for up to 1,100 attendees.
Additionally, Dittman explained that DSU is currently seeking donors to help bring a $6.5 million seasonal dome to the complex, which would provide the school with a competitive indoor training facility for track, soccer, football and even softball.
The dome would be composed of an inflatable and durable fabric and would likely be inflated Nov. 1 to April 1.
“The dimension would be 297x336x100 [LxWxH],” Dittman explained. “It would actually be the biggest dome in America.”
Dittman noted that DSU has leads on potential donors, yet the project is likely at least two years away, as it would also require approval from the South Dakota State Legislature.
For those hoping for an early peak at the complex, DSU will be hosting a scrimmage against Mount Marty on Aug. 18 for their TAC Kickoff event. The event will feature live music and food, and is free to all TAC members and $10 for all non-members.
The scrimmage begins at 5 p.m., with food being served at 5:30 p.m., and music from 11 Years New will take place at 7 p.m.
The debut of this new complex is an important step toward the full renovation of DSU’s athletics facility. Once completed, it will feature an e-sports area; the DSU Athletics Hall of Fame; new locker, weight and training rooms; as well as offices, VIP areas and media suites along with a biomechanics lab and much more.