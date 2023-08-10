DSU track and soccer complex

THIS AERIAL shot shows off the newly constructed track and soccer complex at Dakota State University. The complex will serve as the temporary home for DSU football, as they await the completion of their new stadium. A naming ceremony for the complex will take place Aug. 31 at DSU's annual Ag Bowl.

 Submitted photo

Football season is swiftly approaching, with Dakota State University’s annual Ag Bowl right around the corner on Aug. 31. This year’s Ag Bowl is special, as it will be the first official game played at DSU’s new track and soccer complex.

DSU’s Athletics Director Jeff Dittman announced this at Thursday’s “Espresso Yourself” event from the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce.