Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
10/23/22 02:24 CFS22-06879 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON
10/23/22 02:37 CFS22-06880 Domestic Violent Arrest MPD SE 8TH ST MADISON
10/23/22 05:31 CFS22-06881 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.009525, -97.12032
10/23/22 06:52 CFS22-06882 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / NE 3RD ST MADISON
10/23/22 08:40 CFS22-06883 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST
10/23/22 10:09 CFS22-06884 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO 231ST ST WINFRED
10/23/22 10:59 CFS22-06885 Property Lost Information/Administrative S EGAN AVE MADISON
10/23/22 11:14 CFS22-06886 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
10/23/22 11:15 CFS22-06887 Animal Loose Unable to Locate 9TH ST BETWEEN DIVISION MADISON
10/23/22 12:12 CFS22-06888 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 456TH AVE MADISON
10/23/22 13:31 CFS22-06889 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS 234TH ST WENTWORTH
10/23/22 13:44 CFS22-06890 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD BEST POINT DR MADISON
10/23/22 14:52 CFS22-06891 Alarm Unit Cancelled Enroute MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
10/23/22 15:53 CFS22-06892 Traffic Complaint Information/Administrative SE 10TH ST MADISON
10/23/22 16:41 CFS22-06893 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON
10/23/22 17:45 CFS22-06894 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON
10/23/22 18:57 CFS22-06895 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 225TH ST MADISON
10/23/22 19:01 CFS22-06896 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON
10/23/22 19:37 CFS22-06898 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON
10/23/22 19:52 CFS22-06899 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 448TH AVE WINFRED
10/23/22 19:55 CFS22-06900 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone WENTWORTH PARK DR WENTWORTH
10/23/22 20:00 CFS22-06901 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON
10/23/22 22:32 CFS22-06902 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
10/23/22 23:15 CFS22-06903 Alarm Fire MFD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
Total Records: 24
