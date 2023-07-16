DARREL AND PATTI SIMON will be featured on the upcoming P.E.O. Garden Walk on July 22. Darrel's garden on the 1000 block of N.E. 9th St. is one of four participating sites, with the others being Charlotte Groce’s at 1540 W. Lake Drive along Lake Herman, Dave and Tracey Drew’s at 45106 Herman Blvd., and Laura Reed’s at 113 N. Catherine Ave.
Darrel and Patti Simon have been Madison staples for more than 50 years. The couple is well-known throughout town for their involvement with the Madison Regional Health System, Dakota State University and their philanthropic endeavors.
However, those who don’t know Darrel personally may not be aware of his immense passion for gardening.
Those unfamiliar can see this in person on July 22, when Darrel and Patti will host one of four sites for the P.E.O.’s Garden Walk. The Garden Walk is an annual event sponsored by a chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) to raise scholarship money for local senior girls.
Tickets for the event cost $10 and can be purchased in advance at Grapevines Flower Garden or Sundog Coffee. They will also be available for purchase at any of the four garden sites: Charlotte Groce’s at 1540 W. Lake Drive along Lake Herman; Dave and Tracey Drew’s at 45106 Herman Blvd.; Laura Reed’s at 113 N. Catherine Ave.; and Darrel and Patti Simon’s on the 1000 block of N.E. 9th St.
Additionally, Penni Groce will have an informational table at the Drews’ garden with information and demonstrations on foraging.
The Garden Walk will last from 8 a.m. to noon on July 22. In case of rain, the event will be moved to July 23 from 12-4 p.m.
Darrel and Patti Simon came to Madison in the early 1970s after he finished his certifications to be a nurse anesthetist through a program at the Mayo Clinic.
“We bought a house, and the first thing we did was get the garden ready,” Patti remarked. Since their arrival, Darrel has gardened at three different sites, having spent the last seven years at his current spot, which sits on the lot behind their home.
“I’ve had a garden for 61 years,” Darrel said.
The first thing one notices about Darrel’s garden is the sheer variety, as cucumbers, onions, carrots, kohlrabi, dill and even watermelons grow side by side. The garden also features tomato plants in handmade cages, lettuce, ground cherries and much more.
“I like everything as far as eating it, but I love growing watermelons,” he said, adding that his garden uses no tilling or chemicals.
Darrel explained that he discovered this love completely by accident. A few years back, a watermelon seed somehow snuck its way into his muskmelon patch.
“I didn’t plant it; somebody spit a seed or something,” he said with a smile, “so I babied it, and it just did so good.”
Darrel served as the hospital’s certified nurse anesthetist for 49 years, where he was on call 24/7, 365 before retiring in 2017. Throughout his career, Darrel’s garden was a sort of sanctuary, a place he could go to relax after a long day in the operating room.
In fact, gardening has been a source of joy for him since his childhood, when he developed his green thumb on his family farm in Hoven.
“Mom used to say that if you couldn’t find me, just look in the garden and there I was,” he joked.
Despite Darrel’s garden being mostly a passion project, his philanthropic nature is still present.
“I give about 90% of this stuff away,” he explained. “I take it to the hospital and put it in the back where employees come in, I take it to Bethel, and I take some down to the little Spanish store [Tienda Mama].”
Darrel’s gardening prowess even extended to his time in Vietnam, where he served in a MASH unit from 1968-69, planting a garden for his unit in Phu Bai, north of Da Nang.
When asked what gardening means to him, Darrel’s response was simple.
“First of all, I love to eat it,” he laughed. “I love everything in here. I love fresh fruits and vegetables, and I love sharing it.”