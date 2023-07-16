Darrel Simon

DARREL AND PATTI SIMON will be featured on the upcoming P.E.O. Garden Walk on July 22. Darrel's garden on the 1000 block of N.E. 9th St. is one of four participating sites, with the others being Charlotte Groce’s at 1540 W. Lake Drive along Lake Herman, Dave and Tracey Drew’s at 45106 Herman Blvd., and Laura Reed’s at 113 N. Catherine Ave.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Darrel and Patti Simon have been Madison staples for more than 50 years. The couple is well-known throughout town for their involvement with the Madison Regional Health System, Dakota State University and their philanthropic endeavors.

However, those who don’t know Darrel personally may not be aware of his immense passion for gardening.