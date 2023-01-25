April Sorenson

CYCLIST APRIL SORENSON was the most recent speaker in the presentation series at the Madison Public Library with assistance from the Friends of the MPL. On Tuesday, she spoke to audience members about her experiences with the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), an over 450-mile ride from the western to eastern part of the state.  

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

For some, riding a bike is a simple and leisurely activity. For others, it’s a way to journey across an entire state in a week’s time.

This was the focus of a presentation from Iowa native and cyclist April Sorenson, who was Tuesday’s keynote speaker at the Madison Public Library in collaboration with the Friends of the MPL.