Gerry

MADISON'S Zoey Gerry was named the MVP of the Madison vs. Elkton-Lake Benton matchup at the Entringer Classic in Colman on Saturday. The Madison senior finished the game with 25 points and five assists to help the Bulldogs top the Elks 53-43.

At the end of every game of the Entringer Classic, an athlete is named MVP for their performance on the court.

