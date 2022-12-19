MADISON'S Zoey Gerry was named the MVP of the Madison vs. Elkton-Lake Benton matchup at the Entringer Classic in Colman on Saturday. The Madison senior finished the game with 25 points and five assists to help the Bulldogs top the Elks 53-43.
At the end of every game of the Entringer Classic, an athlete is named MVP for their performance on the court.
Madison’s Zoey Gerry earned that honor on Saturday after helping the Bulldogs defeat Elkton-Lake Benton 53-43.
Gerry finished the game with 25 points and dished out five assists for the Bulldogs.
Audrey Nelson ended the game with 12 points and six rebounds for Madison. Callie McDermott chipped in with six points.
With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 1-1 on the young season. The Bulldogs won’t be back in action until Jan. 3, when they hit the road to take on Arlington.
Colman-Egan
The Colman-Egan Hawks fell to Sioux Valley 69-40 at the Entringer Classic on Saturday in Colman.
Brynlee Landis scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Hawks. Lanie Mousel reached double figures with 10 points. Presley Luze chipped in with six points for the Hawks. Kaylee Voelker scored five points.
The Hawks will look to pick up their first win of the season on Tuesday when they host the Howard Tigers.