Madison city commissioners approved a salary resolution that includes some changes in several departments.
On Monday night, commissioners approved Resolution No. 2021-29, which includes changes to the Engineering, Electric, Parks, and Human Resources departments. The resolution also includes a 3% cost of living adjustment in the grade and step scale, as well as an additional 1.5% following the approval of an employee’s department head.
The resolution can be amended in the future, but it needs to be passed this week so it’s in effect in time for the first pay period of 2022. That period starts Dec. 19.
Before the resolution’s passage, City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that the resolution reflects the changes that commissioners approved last week for the City Engineer Department.
That department has been renamed the Engineering and Community Development Department and includes Ryan Hegg as director. The department would also include the current engineering technician, a building official/code enforcement officer and an administrative assistant.
“The administrative assistant would be capable of helping to take off some of the more administrative duties from our technical staff and contribute to greater department efficiency and productivity,” Berreth said.
In addition to an administrative assistant in Hegg’s department, the resolution includes a human resources assistant. He said that the city has a lot of openings and projects and an assistant “would help to open up that bottleneck a little bit.”
The resolution also includes the new position of building maintenance operator. That position would be responsible for the maintenance needs of various city buildings, including City Hall and the Madison Aquatics Center.
“This position would be responsible for overseeing that facility mechanically, making sure it is running smoothly, (that) it is started up each year correctly and operates smoothly throughout the summer,” said Berreth.
The electric and parks supervisor positions will become exempt superintendent positions, according to the resolution.
In addition to passing the employee compensation resolution, commissioners renewed a contract with Berreth. Berreth, who began as city administrator in May, will remain in that position in 2022.