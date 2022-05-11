Jon Waba and Josh Mabon have been promoted recently at Red Horse Seed Production in Madison.
Waba is now the row crop location manager. In his new role, he is responsible for managing warehouse personnel, inventory and equipment. He must also maintain receiving, warehousing and distribution operations by initiating, coordinating and enforcing operational and personnel policies and procedures.
“I’m excited to be in a role that I can help RHSP continue to expand and run at its peak efficiency,” Waba said.
He has three years of experience at RHSP. He started as a warehouse team member before moving into his most recent position as seed treatment specialist.
He, his wife Shelby and son Easton live in Madison.
“It is very exciting to have Jon promoted and continue his career with Red Horse Seed Production. His leadership skills and calm personality are strong assets for RHSP warehousing and distribution,” said Justin Wise, RHSP general manager. “Jon will lead his team to achieve many goals and move RHSP in a positive direction.”
MABON
Mabon was promoted to seed treatment specialist and is now responsible for applying a seed treatment to several types of agricultural seed, along with managing the seed treatment facility. Josh started at RHSP as a warehouse team member in December 2019.
“I have worked at Red Horse Seed Production for two years and enjoy working with my co-workers. I look forward to working as the seed treatment specialist and continuing to grow with the company,” Mabon said.
Mabon, his wife Jerricka and daughter Camdyn live in Madison.
“Josh has been an excellent employee over the last few years. The seed treatment specialist is a very key part to RHSP’s operations and services,” said Wise. “I know Josh’s style of striving to always get the job done to meet customer expectations will help him excel in this position. Having him in this position is very exciting.”
RHSP, a family-owned seed production company, was developed in 2019 by Mustang Seeds Inc. to fill a need for seed conditioning and distribution. RHSP conditions, packages, and distributes small grains and row crop products.