Cassandra Geraets didn’t have to wait long to pick up her first career win as a volleyball coach. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland's first-year head coach guided the Raiders past the Howard Tigers 3-0 on Thursday.
The Raiders set the tone early with a 25-12 victory in the first set. They then won the second set 25-21 and edged the Tigers 25-23 in the third set to pick up the sweep.
“It felt so good,” Geraets said. “I told the girls after the first set that I might cry. I was so excited for them. They played a lot more like a team and had high energy the whole night. They had way less hitting errors and showed what potential they truly have.”
Julia Trygstad recorded 12 kills, 11 digs and three blocks for the Raiders. Camlin Schneider recorded nine kills and four aces. Emily Matson recorded 29 assists.
Abby Aslesen added 11 kills, four blocks and three aces for the Tigers. Tana Hoyer recorded six kills and four aces. Elizabeth Albrecht had 11 aces and 19 digs.
After going 2-1 at the Flandreau Tournament on Saturday, the Raiders improved to 3-2 overall. They’ll be back in action against Dell Rapids St. Mary in Rutland on Tuesday.
With the loss, the Tigers fell to 0-2 overall. They’ll look to get into the win column on Tuesday when they host Bridgewater-Emery.
Colman-Egan 3, Baltic 2
The Colman-Egan Hawks opened their season with a 3-2 victory against Baltic in Colman on Thursday.
Baltic won the first set of the match 25-29. Colman-Egan took the second set by the same score. Baltic won the third set 25-21 and the Hawks won the fourth set by the same score. The Hawks won the fifth set 15-10.
Brynlee Landis recorded 18 kills and 20 digs for the Hawks. Elaina Rhode recorded 10 kills. Anna Zwart recorded nine kills and two aces.
Daniela Lee recorded eight kills and 31 digs. Lanie Mousel recorded 23 assists and 16 digs. Presley Luze had 31 digs.
The Hawks will be back in action on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on Arlington.
PREP GOLF
The Madison golf team won their duel against Sioux Falls Christian 167-169 on Thursday at the Madison Golf & Country Club.
Sioux Falls Christian’s Basil Wetzel was the top individual golfer with a score of 38.
Casyn Crabtree shot a 40 to place second for the Bulldogs. Madison’s Jack Olson shot a 41 to place third.
The Bulldogs will be back on the links on Tuesday at the Spring Creek Country Club in Harrisburg.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
The Madison Bulldogs hosted the John Collignon Cross Country Invitational on Friday at the Madison Golf & Country Club.
The Madison High School boys team placed second. Dylan Gerdes placed third overall with a time of 18:22.97.
Howard’s Caden Schwader placed sixth with a time of 18:56.14. Chester’s Daniel Swenson placed 10th with a time of 20:04.28.
The Madison girls placed second as a team, while the Howard Tigers placed third.
Chester’s Emery Larson placed second overall with a time of 20:53.80. Madison’s Ellie Keller placed eighth with a time of 23:14.81. Madison’s Jessie Tappe placed 10th with a time of 23:38.75.