ORR

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND'S Alivia Bickett records a dig against the Howard Tigers on Thursday. 

 Submitted photo

Cassandra Geraets didn’t have to wait long to pick up her first career win as a volleyball coach. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland's first-year head coach guided the Raiders past the Howard Tigers 3-0 on Thursday.

The Raiders set the tone early with a 25-12 victory in the first set. They then won the second set 25-21 and edged the Tigers 25-23 in the third set to pick up the sweep.