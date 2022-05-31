Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
05/30/22 01:19 CFS22-03164 Mental Arrest MPD N HARTH AVE M
05/30/22 01:33 CFS22-03166 Weather Event Information/Administrative MADISON
05/30/22 01:33 CFS22-03165 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON
05/30/22 02:28 CFS22-03167 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone LINDEN DR MADISON
05/30/22 04:22 CFS22-03168 Animal Loose Information/Administrative LCSO 231ST ST WENTWORTH
05/30/22 04:50 CFS22-03169 Traffic Hazard Referred to Partner Agency 218TH ST
05/30/22 11:42 CFS22-03170 Theft Unable to Locate MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
05/30/22 12:18 CFS22-03171 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N CATHERINE AVE MADISON
05/30/22 12:57 CFS22-03172 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS 461ST AVE
05/30/22 13:25 CFS22-03173 Weather Event Information/Administrative
05/30/22 13:50 CFS22-03174 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
05/30/22 15:08 CFS22-03175 Traffic Complaint Arrest MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
05/30/22 15:22 CFS22-03176 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
05/30/22 15:34 CFS22-03177 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SW 10TH ST
05/30/22 15:47 CFS22-03178 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
05/30/22 15:56 CFS22-03179 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 10TH ST
05/30/22 16:29 CFS22-03180 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
05/30/22 16:30 CFS22-03181 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
05/30/22 16:42 CFS22-03182 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
05/30/22 16:56 CFS22-03183 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD
05/30/22 17:12 CFS22-03184 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON
05/30/22 17:21 CFS22-03185 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD HIGHLAND AVE
05/30/22 17:26 CFS22-03186 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S LIBERTY AVE MADISON
05/30/22 17:35 CFS22-03187 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SOUTH SHORE DR CHESTER
05/30/22 18:19 CFS22-03188 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
05/30/22 19:09 CFS22-03189 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO HWY 34 BY SUPERIOR
05/30/22 19:32 CFS22-03190 Medical Patient Transported EMS N HARTH AVE MADISON
Date/Time CFS # Type of Call Dispostion Primary Agency Approximate Location City
05/30/22 21:46 CFS22-03191 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.022797, -97.14190
05/30/22 21:48 CFS22-03192 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON
05/30/22 22:04 CFS22-03193 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
05/30/22 23:09 CFS22-03194 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON
05/30/22 23:23 CFS22-03195 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 3RD ST/JOSEPHINE MADISON
Total Records: 32