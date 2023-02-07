The Colman-Egan Hawks never trailed during their 45-37 road victory against Baltic on Monday night. With the win, the Hawks extended their winning streak to four games and have now gone 10-3 since their 0-5 start to the girls basketball season.
“I think there are a few factors that have contributed to our success since our 0-5 start,” Colman-Egan head coach Tyler Husby said. “First, being able to be more consistent with being in school and being able to have practice. We played four games over seven days to start our year with zero to little practice. So being able to be consistent with practices and games has helped us find our stride.”
The Hawks scored the game’s first eight points, with three-pointers from Lanie Mousel and Berkley Groos. Baltic closed out the first quarter on a 6-0 run to trim Colman-Egan’s lead to 8-6.
Colman-Egan opened the second quarter with a 14-0 run to open up a 22-6 lead. The Hawks knocked down four three-pointers during the scoring run, including two from Kaylee Voelker and one from Brynlee Landis. Lanie Mousel converted a rare four-point play after getting fouled on a three-point attempt.
“Our girls are simply making more plays in games,” Husby said. “We have cut our turnovers in half per game, and we are making more shots. When you can manage your turnovers to an acceptable amount, that gives you more shot opportunities, and we are making more shots than we were earlier in the year.”
Just like in the first quarter, Baltic responded with a scoring run of its own. The Bulldogs closed out the first half on a 9-4 run to trim Colman-Egan’s lead to 26-15 at halftime.
Baltic opened up the second half with an 11-0 scoring run to tie the game at 26. The Hawks got on the board in the third quarter thanks to a three-pointer from Ava Mousel with less than a minute left to take a 29-26 lead.
A basket from Lanie Mousel in the fourth quarter gave the Hawks a 34-27 lead.
A three-pointer from Groos pushed Colman-Egan’s lead to 37-29.
“After starting 0-5, we really took a hard look at what we were doing offensively and made some changes and tweaks and tried to get our players in the best spots to be successful,” Husby said. “The girls are working their tails off, they have trusted the process and they have been extremely coachable.
It’s a huge testament to our girls, their work ethic and their want to turn around this season.”
Lanie Mousel finished the game with 15 points and six rebounds for the Hawks.
Landis ended the game with 14 points and nine rebounds. Voelker chipped in with seven points.
The Hawks will look to pick up their fifth straight win on Friday when they hit the road to take on Deubrook Area.