CE GBB

COLMAN-EGAN'S Lanie Mousel attempts a three-pointer against Baltic on Monday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Colman-Egan Hawks never trailed during their 45-37 road victory against Baltic on Monday night. With the win, the Hawks extended their winning streak to four games and have now gone 10-3 since their 0-5 start to the girls basketball season.

“I think there are a few factors that have contributed to our success since our 0-5 start,” Colman-Egan head coach Tyler Husby said. “First, being able to be more consistent with being in school and being able to have practice. We played four games over seven days to start our year with zero to little practice. So being able to be consistent with practices and games has helped us find our stride.”