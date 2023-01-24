"What a Wonderful World" puzzle

KARL MUNDT Library Director Mary Francis (left), Ellen Hoff and (not pictured) Lily Wolff were hard at work Monday on the fourth section of the 60,000-piece puzzle "What a Wonderful World." Participation on the puzzle is open to the public; a table is set up on the first floor of Dakota State University's Karl Mundt Library. 

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

January is National Puzzle Month, and the staff at Dakota State University’s Karl Mundt Library have launched a massive project to celebrate. At the start of the month, Library Director Mary Francis purchased the largest puzzle in the world.

The Dowdle puzzle, titled “What a Wonderful World,” is 60,000 pieces and comes together to construct an 8x29-foot image of the world. The puzzle is located on the first floor of the library, and DSU is inviting any interested students, staff or community members to join in the construction.