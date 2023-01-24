KARL MUNDT Library Director Mary Francis (left), Ellen Hoff and (not pictured) Lily Wolff were hard at work Monday on the fourth section of the 60,000-piece puzzle "What a Wonderful World." Participation on the puzzle is open to the public; a table is set up on the first floor of Dakota State University's Karl Mundt Library.
January is National Puzzle Month, and the staff at Dakota State University’s Karl Mundt Library have launched a massive project to celebrate. At the start of the month, Library Director Mary Francis purchased the largest puzzle in the world.
The Dowdle puzzle, titled “What a Wonderful World,” is 60,000 pieces and comes together to construct an 8x29-foot image of the world. The puzzle is located on the first floor of the library, and DSU is inviting any interested students, staff or community members to join in the construction.
Though this may sound like a daunting challenge, the puzzle’s 60,000 pieces are divided into 60 1,000-piece sections which, according to Francis, should make its assembly somewhat easier.
Construction on “What a Wonderful World” began Jan. 5. Francis said that so far, three sections have been completed with a fourth to follow in the coming days.
“It’s been about a puzzle a week,” she said.
When a section is finished, the pieces are sealed together with puzzle glue. The section is then set aside with the image facing down, so those who helped put it together can sign their names on the back. Once fully completed, the 8x29-foot image will be placed on the second floor of the library for all to see.
On top of this, participants are encouraged to guess the puzzle’s completion date via a Google form that is available on the school’s website. Francis said that guesses have been confident thus far, with some saying the puzzle could be completed by April.
However, given the puzzle’s gargantuan size and current construction rate of one section per week, Francis believes it’s more realistic that it could take over a year to reach completion.
Francis said she was inspired to purchase “What a Wonderful World” through discussions with fellow puzzle enthusiasts at DSU.
“We’ve had puzzles in the downstairs of the library for years,” she explained.
As members of the library staff and DSU community gathered to complete them, the conversation gradually turned toward identifying particularly challenging puzzles.
These conversations were what brought “What a Wonderful World” to Francis’ attention. She then discovered the puzzle was being sold through Costco and, jumped on the opportunity to purchase it.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the construction can do so during library hours. While closed on weekends, the library is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday has the same opening time yet an earlier close at 5 p.m.
Additionally, Francis said the library is looking into doing a puzzle day with treats and refreshments for a focused effort of all-day construction.
“If that’s successful, maybe we’ll do a 24-hour one,” she added.
Dates on these puzzle days will be forthcoming as details are still being ironed out. Francis noted that ideally they would host it on Jan. 29, which is National Puzzle Day, yet this day unfortunately falls on a Sunday. She added that the following Monday could be a potential replacement.
As an extra incentive, working on puzzles comes with a variety of health benefits. According to a study from the Texas-based Baylor College of Medicine, puzzles benefit short-term memory, reduce stress and improve visual-spatial reasoning.
If any of this sounds intriguing, head on down to the Karl Mundt Library to join the effort in tackling the world’s largest puzzle.