Eric DeKam of SBS CyberSecurity in Madison was selected to be one of 43 students for Leadership South Dakota’s ninth class. He is the only Madison resident to be chosen to participate.
Leadership South Dakota helps to promote leadership among South Dakota professionals and expand their knowledge about the state.
DeKam grew up in Ramona and graduated from Oldham-Ramona High School in 2007. He attended Dakota State University and graduated in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
DeKam worked for the DSU Foundation and Einspahr Auto Plaza, Inc. before starting work to SBS CyberSecurity in Madison in 2017. Once there, he worked his way up the ladder to the position of chief financial officer.
“I lead the accounting team,” DeKam said. “My role is also transitioning to strategic, like thinking about where do we want SBS to be financially?”
DeKam gained leadership experience during his college years by becoming Oldham-Ramona’s assistant boys’ basketball coach. He held this position for three seasons.
All of this prepared him for Leadership South Dakota.
The application consisted of a list of questions applicants had to answer with a short paragraph. along with a resume that focused on leadership goals. This was the second time DeKam had applied.
The competition for this program is fierce. This year, the program received more than 300 applications.
When DeKam learned he was selected earlier this month, he was “really excited and a little nervous.”
“The people they select are just really great people who do really great things,” DeKam said. “Putting myself in that class was humbling.”
DeKam feels incredibly supported by his company. SBS CyberSecurity has also been implementing leadership training into their employees’ training each year and has paid fees related to the program for him.
The program consists of seven sessions. Each session extends over three days, except for the final session.
The first one, which also acts as their orientation, will be in Pierre in September. It will cover the South Dakota legislative process.
The second session will be held in Brookings in October and focus on agriculture and manufacturing.
The third will be held in November in Rapid City and talk about South Dakota tourism.
The fourth session will be in Huron in January. It will discuss rural South Dakota.
The fifth session will be held in Mission in February and focus on emerging success stories.
The sixth will be held in March in Sioux Falls and talk about health and finance.
The seventh is a one-day session at the end of March. This will be the class of 2023’s graduation.
DeKam looks forward to all of the sessions and is especially excited to represent Madison in Leadership South Dakota.
“Madison has had a lot of great individuals go through this program,” DeKam said. “They’ve all said great things.”
On top of the wonderful responses from alumni, DeKam wanted to be part of this program to meet other professionals and to learn new skills. “I have the position I’ve always wanted,” DeKam said. “Now, my leadership goal is to inspire people to be the best version of themselves.”