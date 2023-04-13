Falling is a risk many senior citizens fear, particularly in the winter. The Madison Regional Health System’s free “A Matter of Balance” classes give people the tools they need to manage risks and prevent falls, says physical therapist Erin Nielsen.

The MRHS has hosted four of these classes, which began in 2022. Each class, which can teach from eight to 12 people, has eight sessions taught once or twice a week. They feature group discussions, exercises and role-play activities guided by two trained coaches. The current class began April 4 and will continue through May.