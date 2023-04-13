Falling is a risk many senior citizens fear, particularly in the winter. The Madison Regional Health System’s free “A Matter of Balance” classes give people the tools they need to manage risks and prevent falls, says physical therapist Erin Nielsen.
The MRHS has hosted four of these classes, which began in 2022. Each class, which can teach from eight to 12 people, has eight sessions taught once or twice a week. They feature group discussions, exercises and role-play activities guided by two trained coaches. The current class began April 4 and will continue through May.
The class is provided in partnership with Sanford Medical Center, which received a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and it’s based on a program developed by professionals from Boston University. The grant pays for coaches’ training and for the cost of attendance and a workbook, making the program free.
Nielsen said the class mostly focuses on the psychological and cognitive aspects of falling. By changing the way a person thinks about falling, professionals can help someone manage the fear and stress which might cause a fall to happen.
“A fear of falling is a huge indicator for someone’s risk for falls. They might be someone who has never fallen before, or they have fallen and now they’ve created this fear that just naturally is putting them at a higher risk,” Nielsen said. “Even if you might be active, if you might exercise regularly, if you may have come to physical therapy for balance, there’s just a lot of other mental components to it.”
This fear can also lead to isolation. By focusing on reducing the fear and solving problems, participants come out of a class with a better handle on their falling risk, Nielsen said.
“Especially in winter in South Dakota, when it’s wet out, it’s icy, it’s misty, they say ‘I’m not going to go to church today’ or ‘I’m not going to go to dinner with my family’,” Nielsen said. “Then that’s where their mind stops. They don’t go and think ‘What can I do to make this safe? Oh, I could have a family member walk with me’…[The class] gives them the tools to process it…We can make this red light situation a green.”
In the third week, the classes bring in different exercises which can also prevent falls. The exercise sessions last about half an hour, with the remaining one and a half hours dedicated to group discussions, Nielsen said.
Though Nielsen is not coaching currently, she said the class gave her more tools to help her physical therapy patients. Now, she can tackle issues like fear that she wasn’t as experienced with before. But, the biggest reward has been participants’ responses.
“Last summer, one group continued to meet after, doing exercises and going for coffee,” Nielsen said. “I thought it was the biggest thank you ever.”
Nielsen said she hopes to host more classes, possibly even two at a time. Right now, 20 people are on the waiting list, and only half of them will be able to participate in the next class due to group size limits.
The biggest problem is finding coaches, she said. Right now, there are five coaches. Nielsen and another physical therapist can coach, and the rest are non-medical community members. Coaches do not require a medical background, but they do have to attend a two-day free training in Sioux Falls. The next training is in June, Nielsen said. Those interested in coaching can contact her or Charity Olson at 605-256-8915.
“I don’t want to wear them [our current coaches] out, so getting coaches would be fantastic,” Nielsen said. “They don’t have to have any medical background, but [it’s good for] people who are okay with leading a group discussion, knowing there would be two of them…and who are just interested in giving back to the community.”