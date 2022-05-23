Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

05/22/22 00:57 CFS22-02919 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST

05/22/22 02:24 CFS22-02920 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD NE 2ND ST

05/22/22 05:31 CFS22-02921 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone N SPAWN CIR CHESTER

05/22/22 06:45 CFS22-02922 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD N UNION AVE MADISON

05/22/22 08:25 CFS22-02923 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE

05/22/22 08:31 CFS22-02924 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone 229TH ST

05/22/22 09:51 CFS22-02925 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE

05/22/22 10:26 CFS22-02926 Animal Complaint Unable to Locate MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

05/22/22 10:32 CFS22-02927 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

05/22/22 10:51 CFS22-02928 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST

05/22/22 12:01 CFS22-02929 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control W CENTER ST

05/22/22 13:04 CFS22-02930 Vandalism Report Taken LCSO 230th ST

05/22/22 13:07 CFS22-02931 Vandalism Report Taken LCSO 464TH AVE

05/22/22 13:46 CFS22-02933 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

05/22/22 15:33 CFS22-02934 Fraud No Report Taken LCSO 461ST AVE

05/22/22 15:57 CFS22-02935 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

05/22/22 16:08 CFS22-02936 Theft Report Taken MPD N LINCOLN AVE

05/22/22 16:37 CFS22-02937 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/22/22 17:40 CFS22-02939 DUI Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

05/22/22 17:46 CFS22-02940 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO US HWY 81 MADISON

05/22/22 18:30 CFS22-02941 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD 443RD AVE

05/22/22 18:41 CFS22-02942 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/22/22 20:25 CFS22-02943 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control SW 4TH ST MADISON

05/22/22 20:28 CFS22-02944 Welfare Check Unable to Locate MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

05/22/22 20:48 CFS22-02945 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO N DIVISION AVE MADISON

05/22/22 21:44 CFS22-02946 Scam Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 7TH ST MADISON

05/22/22 22:15 CFS22-02947 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 237TH ST MADISON

05/22/22 22:37 CFS22-02948 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO SD HWY 19

05/22/22 22:41 CFS22-02949 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

05/22/22 23:07 CFS22-02950 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 457TH AVE MADISON

Total Records: 30