MADISON — Madison Regional Health System was recognized Thursday by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH).

The award was presented to MRHS Thursday, which is National Rural Health Day. The day was founded in 2011 by NOSORH to showcase the efforts of individuals and organizations going the extra mile to address the unique healthcare needs of rural communities. National Rural Health Day is an annual day of recognition which occurs on the third Thursday of November.