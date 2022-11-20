MADISON — Madison Regional Health System was recognized Thursday by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH).
The award was presented to MRHS Thursday, which is National Rural Health Day. The day was founded in 2011 by NOSORH to showcase the efforts of individuals and organizations going the extra mile to address the unique healthcare needs of rural communities. National Rural Health Day is an annual day of recognition which occurs on the third Thursday of November.
As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration, Madison Regional Health System was presented with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Quality. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (e.g., 75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes and Patient Perspective.
“What a way to celebrate National Rural Health Day! Receiving this award brings well-deserved recognition to all of our employees and volunteers,” said Tammy Miller, CEO. “Their tireless commitment to our patients and local communities has made this award possible.”
Miller said that with a mission of providing quality healthcare close to home, “quality has been and will remain our focus as we continue humbly serving our rural community,” she said.
“The theme for NRHD 2022 is, ‘Driving Change and Going the Extra Mile’ and, without a doubt, Madison Regional Health System is committed to changing, by improvement, population health,” she said. “Our professional healthcare team does go the extra mile when providing compassionate care to patients. To further our impact, we also offer free educational opportunities to our community such as the Diabetes Prevention Program, Hello, Baby! Education Series, and more.”
The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEXTM, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data are trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.
“Although the last two years have placed unprecedented pressure on the rural health safety net, the dedication to serving the community that we’re so accustomed to seeing from rural hospitals across the country hasn’t wavered,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Let us celebrate the power of rural on National Rural Health Day and honor the facilities working tirelessly to provide access to high quality healthcare services to their communities.”